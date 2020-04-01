Dear Class,
I miss you! I miss reading your thoughtful journal entries. I miss listening to your reading. I miss asking the fun questions and hearing your creative ideas during science class. I miss singing our multiplication facts together.
You know what though, this time is not lost! Keep writing your thoughts down. Read out loud. Practice your four times tables to the tune of "Dashing Through the Snow." Experiment with nature, cooking, anything that sparks your interest. Well, maybe ask mom and dad before you begin any big science experiments but don't stop learning!
Then guess who will be waiting eagerly to hear all about it when you return! That's right, Mrs. Parks!
Have fun learning little Gladiators.
