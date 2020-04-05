Hey Class!
I’m still in shock that our year is over. But you know what? It doesn’t change the outcome. I am still proud of you and all the accomplishments I’ve seen from you this year. You’ve come so far!
When we met you couldn’t do long division or add and subtract fractions with unlike denominators. Now you are pros! I’m betting you could even show your parents something!
You’re still “my kids” and I will brag about how you handled this situation to everyone I see. You’re still sweet, smiling, happy kiddos. You’re going to do great next year and all the years you have left in school because you are you, and that kiddos IS ENOUGH!
I miss you!
Love, Mrs. Lawhorne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.