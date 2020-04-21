To Madame's RHS students,
I miss teaching you, my French, US History, and Government students, each day face-to-face. You brighten every day and bring so many smiles and much laughter and joy.
Know that in these challenging times, I am thinking about you and miss you so very much. You are all such special people with so much to offer the world. Until we are together again, take care of yourselves and keep learning.
I cannot wait to see what you teach me as I learn so much from all of you.
Madame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.