STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks, who won their first game of the season on Friday night, dropped an 8-3 decision Saturday night to visiting Broadway.
The Bruins struck early off of Diamondbacks starter Trever Mitchell, scoring three runs in the first on four singles, two walks and a hit batter.
In the bottom of the second, Stuarts Draft's Cody Bartley launched a no doubt homer over the center field fence for the Diamondbacks first run off of Trent Abernathy, who otherwise was sharp on the mound for the Bruins.
Abernathy struck out 10 batters in his four innings of work.
Broadway scored another three runs in the top of the fourth off of Staunton reliever Chandis Goff.
Stuarts Draft rallied in the bottom of the sixth on a double by West Virginia Tech second baseman Kent Rooklin, an infield single by Charlottesville's Will Hass, an RBI-single by Bartley and a run-scoring double from Charlottesville's Jack Pausic.
But that would be as close as the Diamondbacks would get.
Broadway added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth on solo home runs by Chase Delauter and Natty Solomon.
The Bruins (7-3) had a pair of players ejected from the game.
In the fourth, Tyler Ault was tossed by the base umpire for continual arguing after a warning and in the sixth, Cole Holsinger was thrown out by the home plate umpire, also for arguing after being warned.
The game was called after eight innings for reaching the three hour curfew time limit.
The Diamondbacks (1-7) hit the road Sunday, playing Bridgewater at Buck Bowman Stadium in Clover Hill. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft then returns to Buck Bowman on Tuesday night to face the Clover Hill Bucks at 7:30 p.m. and return to the Diamond Club on Wednesday against the New Market Shockers at 7:30 p.m.
