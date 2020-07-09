HARRISONBURG — The early-season struggles continued for the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks as they dropped a 9-2 decision Wednesday evening to the Broadway Bruins in Rockingham County League Baseball action played at JMU’s Eagle Field.
With the loss, Draft falls to 0-6 on the season while the Bruins improve to 6-2. Broadway’s victory, coupled with Clover Hill’s loss at Grottoes, leaves the Bruins and Clover Hill tied atop the RCBL standings.
The Diamondbacks took the early lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Leadoff man Terrell Thompson singled up the middle, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to put the visitors up 1-0.
The home team tied the score with a run in the second when Trent Abernathy doubled with two outs and moved around to score on a pair of wild pitches, tying the score at 1-1.
The Bruins took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third. Matt Meiser led off the frame with a double and, with two outs, Chase DeLauter belted a towering homer to right on a first-pitch breaking ball to give the Bruins a 3-1 cushion.
The Diamondbacks inched closer with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Nate Burton led off the inning with an opposite-field triple to right and scored on a wild pitch to pull the visitors within a single run, 3-2.
Broadway broke the game open in the bottom half of the fifth, with four runs. Cole Holsinger and Tyler Ault singled to open the inning and DeLauter walked to load the bases. Josh Jones followed with a base hit to right-center, scoring two runs for a 5-2 Bruins lead. Tanner Skidmore drove in a run with a base hit and Abernathy played a run with a sacrifice fly, making the score 7-2.
DeLauter worked the first four innings on the mound for Broadway and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits. Wyatt Emswiler picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief and Jacob Petershein added three shutout innings of work to record the save.
Stuarts Draft was limited to just five hits in the contest. Thompson, Tanner Morris, Cody Bartley, Reeves Whitmore and Burton each had one base hit.
Diamondbacks starter Calyb King took the loss on the mound. King pitched five innings and allowed seven runs eight hits. He struck out five batters.
Staurts Draft will continue to search for that elusive first win on Friday evening when the team travels to play the Montezuma Braves.
