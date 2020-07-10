MONTEZUMA — The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks picked up that elusive first win of the season and they did so in a big way with a 19-4 victory over Montezuma.
Stuarts Draft scored six runs in the top of the first inning and were never threatened as the Diamondbacks improved to 1-6 on the season.
Draft pounded out 22 hits with Cody Bartley and Jack Pausic leading the way. Bartley finished 5-for-6 on the night with a homer and five RBIs. Pausic was 4-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers and four RBIs. Tanner Morris and Whitmore each finished the contest with three hits.
Terrell Thompson walked to lead off the game for the Diamondbacks and then stole second. Morris followed with a single to put runners at the corners with no outs. A base hit by Kent Rooklin scored Thompson with the game’s first run. Will Haas singled home a run to make it 2-0 before a base hit up the middle by Bartley chase home two runners to make the score 4-0. Pausic then belted his first homer of the night, a two-run shot to rightfield, giving Draft a 6-0 lead.
Draft added two more runs in the second. Rooklin walked with one out and Haas was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Rooklin scored on a single by Bartley. Haas then raced home on a wild pitch to put the visitors up 8-0.
Montezuma had its chances early, but left the bases full in each of the first two innings. In the bottom of the first, the Braves loaded the bases with no outs but failed to score. In the bottom of the second, the home team once again loaded the sacks with no outs and this time managed to push across just one run.
After Montezuma’s run in the bottom of the second made the score 8-1, Draft put the game with a four-run fourth inning. With one out, Pausic singled and took second on a wild pitch. Grant Williams plate Pausic with a single, to make it 9-1. Reeves Whitmore followed with a hit to drive in Williams for a 10- Draft lead. Thompson then walked and Morris was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rooklin drove in two runs with a single pushing the Draft advantage to 12-1.
Puusic’s second homer of the game highlighted a three-run fifth inning that put the Diamondbacks up 15-2. Bartley hit a towering two-run blast to dead center during a four-run sixth inning that pushed the lead to 19-2.
Jeremy Jenkins entered the game in the second inning and pitched four innings to gain the victory. He allowed one unearned run on three hits.
Stuarts Draft will look to make it two straight wins when they host the Broadway Bruins for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Saturday evening.
