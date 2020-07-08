MONTEZUMA — Montezuma scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday night and the Braves went on the defeat the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks, 16-6, in a Rockingham County Baseball League game stopped after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
PJ Hanisak doubled to lead off the Braves’ second-inning outburst and Adam Hackenburg was hit by a pitch. Jacob Haney followed with a double to put the home team up 2-0.
Connor Houser was hit by a pitch and Gavin Rush bunted for a base hit to load the bases, still with no outs. Forrest Shuey walked to force in a run and Kyle Armstrong followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Michael Robertson then bunted for a hit to reload the bases and, with two outs, Hanisak’s fly ball to deep center was dropped just in front of the fence, allowing three runs to score to push the lead to 7-0. The play was ruled a three-run double for Hanisak.
Haney’s solo homer in the third made it 8-0 before the Diamondbacks used the long ball to get on the scoreboard in the fourth.
Tanner Morris led off the fourth with a single and Jack Pausic followed with an opposite field two-run homer to right, making the score 8-2. Cody Bartley made it back-to-back jacks when he launched a solo homer to deep center, cutting the margin to 8-3.
The Braves regained control with five more runs in the fourth. Hanisak drove in two more runs with a double, giving Montezuma a 10-3 lead. Connor Hauser plated a run with a sac fly and Shuey plated two runs with a base-loaded single, putting the hosts ahead 13-3.
Trailing 14-3, Draft scored its final three runs in the seventh, two scoring on a long homer to right-center by Tyler Wilcher.
The Braves ended the game in the bottom of the seventh when Wyatt Campbell drove in a pair of runs with a single up the middle, giving Montezuma its 10-run lead.
Hanisak led the winners with a 4-for-4 night at the plate, including a pair of doubles and five RBIs. Haney was 2-for-2 for the winners with a pair of walks and three RBIs. Shuey also drove in three runs for the Braves.
Draft scored all of its runs on the long ball with the homers by Pausic, Bartley and Wilcher.
The loss drops the Diamondbacks to 0-5 on the season while the Braves improve to 3-5.
Stuarts Draft will look to pick up its first win when the Dbacks travel to Harrisonburg on Wednesday to face the Broadway Bruins. The game will be played at JMU’s Eagle Field.
