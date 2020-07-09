GROTTOES — Cam Irvine's three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Grottoes Cardinals an exciting 9-8 walk-off victory over Clover Hill on Wednesday night in a battle for the top spot in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
"It was a fastball right down the middle," Irvine said. "I told some people down the first base line, that if I got a chance, I was fixin' to end it."
Irvine's round-tripper to the deepest part of right center highlighted a six-run rally in the ninth for Grottoes.
"That was a very huge win; to walk off like that; that's about the best it gets," said Grottoes manager Tim Knicely.
Dylan Knicely started the rally by getting to first base on balls.
Pinch hitter Elijah Dunlap (Riverheads) drove in a run with a base hit and UVa's Tristan Shoemaker doubled in Dunlap.
Gage Wood followed with an RBI single, setting the stage for Irvine's two-out heroics.
"This was huge in a battle for the top spot to steal a game like this," Irvine said.
Irvine also contributed two doubles and a walk to the Cardinals' cause, scoring after both doubles in the first and the fifth.
After scoring a run in the top of the fifth, the Bucks gained the upper hand in the top of the sixth, scoring four runs on five walks, a suicide squeeze bunt and a single by Grant Painter (Riverheads).
Clover Hill kept the pressure on, adding a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth in what appeared to be an insurmountable lead.
But the Cardinals wouldn't go quietly.
"They continue to fight and battle," Tim Knicely said. "If Cam is given a chance, he's a patient hitter with a great approach."
Knicely said this is a six-game week for the Cardinals.
"Everybody's good this year," Knicely said. "There's parity and everybody has good pitching."
With the win, Grottoes caught up with the Bucks in a three-way tie for first place with a 6-2 record along with Broadway.
Grottoes begins a three-game set with New Market at Rebel Field on Friday night before returning to Shifflett Field on Saturday for a doubleheader with the Shockers in two seven-inning games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.