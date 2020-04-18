Last week, we discussed buying the right equipment for those just getting started in fishing, or who want to try it for the first time.
So now we have a nice, lightweight rod and reel, some worms or meal worms, plus a few artificial lures. All we need is a place to fish, and the best place to get started is in a pond or a lake, not a river or a stream.
Moving water provides good opportunities, but also challenges, such as underwater rocks and roots which can snag a hook as it bounces along in the current. With still water, there may be a few snags, but the current won’t be a problem.
So still water it will be and a very good choice is Elkhorn Lake, a little west of Churchville.
Elkhorn is a 54-acre impoundment owned by the City of Staunton. It lies within the George Washington and Jefferson National forests. Adults will need a state fishing license, a National Forest Stamp and a trout license if you fish there from Oct. 1 through June 15. You can order all these licenses on-line at dgif.virginia.gov or find them at a local licensing agent.
The best time to fish is when it’s most comfortable for people and that’s generally not in the heat of the day with the sun directly overhead. Mid-mornings or mid-afternoons are best — for people and for fish. Start off with a worm, pitch it out and wait for a bite. There are lots of hungry fish in Elkhorn.
Your best bet will be a bluegill or a pumpkinseed. These are small, from three or four inches to as many as 9 or 10-inches, but they are delicious to eat of you catch one 5-inches or more Easy to clean, too. If you want to keep a few fish to eat, I like to bring a cooler along and put the fish on ice immediately. A stringer works, too, but it’s a little more cumbersome if you move about the lake.
There are some nice bass in Elkhorn as well, but they would be more likely to bite a a jig or a spinner. Elkhorn also has a very nice catfish population and they will definitely eat worms. They also like fresh chicken livers. Catfish are more likely to bite very early or late in the day.
Elkhorn is also a trout fishery, stocked regularly in the spring by the Game Department. Trout especially like meal worms, and they will also gobble up a bait called GULP! made by Berkley. If. you want to concentrate on trout, pick up a package of GULP! Trout Nuggets. They are. Injected with powerful fish attracting scents.
To get started, however, I would stick with earth worms and try to catch a bluegill or two. You may want to put a few bobbers in your tackle box to keep the bait from getting fouled with moss on the bottom of the lake.
Another handy item to have when fishing from the bank of a lake or pond is a net. If you happen to catch a trout, bass or a catfish, there is a real danger of losing him at the bank when you try to lift the fish out of the water. A net really helps.
If you try fishing, keep things simple, enjoy being out in the fresh air and by all means, make sure to hold your mouth just right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.