Perched high in the Allegheny Highlands is one of Virginia’s most pristine bodies of water – Lake Moomaw. Fed by Back Creek and the Jackson River, Moomaw was completed in the early 1980’s. It is easily Virginia’s most underutilized impoundments.
Several years ago, I fished Lake Moomaw during the week of Fourth of July weekend and there were only a handful of boats on the water. At Lake Anna, it would have been wall to wall boats. Probably as many from West Virginia visit the Allegheny County Lake as do Virginians, and what a pity. The fishing here is fabulous.
Moomaw is one of Virginia’s larger lakes at 2,500 acres with 43 miles of undeveloped shoreline. It is 150 feet at its deepest point and holds both cold and warm water species. It is stocked annually with about 35,000 McConaughy rainbow trout and 35,000 brown trout. With an abundant alewife population, the fingerlings trout grow quickly and reach creel-able size (16-inches) in just two years. The lake also harbors good populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, pickerel, sunfish, catfish and yellow perch.
While trout are the biggest drawing cards, the best fishing in my opinion is for smallmouth and yellow perch.
I once went fishing with Capt. Neil Renouf, who filmed a documentary about Lake Moomaw. Renouf said that the yellow perch fishing at Moomaw was as good as it gets. For years, Lake Moomaw held the state record for yellow perch at 3 pounds, 4 ounces. We found a shoreline with a 12-foot drop, set up there and caught a dozen citation perch (12-inches or better) in less than an hour. Next, we targeted smallmouth bass. Every fish we caught was a butterball – fat and sassy. Fifteen-inch fish were plentiful, and each weighed two pounds or more. I ended up catching a beautiful 5-pounder which we released.
What a fight that was.
There are also several feeder streams on the lake where trout often seek refuge. We beached the boat at one of those streams, waded up a few hundred yards and pounded rainbow trout between about 12- and 14-inches. Renouf said that the younger trout often sought refuge in those streams to keep from being eaten by the larger bass, pickerel and brown trout.
Another great spot to fish is at the upper end of the lake where the gurgling waters of the Jackson River enter. In late May, there are some unbelievable hatches of mayflies at this spot, and the trout are there for the taking. There are three boat ramps scattered around the lake for easy access.
Located in the George Washington National Forest, the regulations change seemingly daily as the coronavirus flares up, but that should soon be over and the lake will once again welcome visitors with open arms.
One of my favorite things about Lake Moomaw is there are no subdivisions and developments on the lake – only a few scattered cabins. It is peaceful, quiet, and teeming with both wildlife and fish.
Take advantage. It’s one of Virginia’s top fisheries.
