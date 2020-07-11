Carpe diem. Seize the day.
“Carp” diem. Let’s go carp fishing!
Carp? Those ugly things that swim in schools and grow pretty big? Yep. Carp, and by the way, their mamas don’t think they are ugly.
Carp are one of those fish that don’t get much respect. They are not very attractive, for sure, and they are practically inedible. But on the end of a light-weight rod, they are one of the most sporting fish that swims.
My genuine respect for these immigrants from Asia happened on the Middle River near Verona. We were camping at Shenandoah KOA and were allowed to fish the long stretch that runs through the campground. I would often wade and toss small lures for perch and an occasional smallmouth, but one day I happened upon a school of good-sized carp feeding in a pool. I went back to the camper, found a can of corn and returned with a rod and reel spooled with a 4 pound test and a size 8 hook.
Carp have very sensitive moths and will quickly spit out anything that is heavy or doesn’t feel right. But with the light line, a couple kernels of corn on a small hook, one carp picked up the bait and I set the hook.
The fish ran up and down the stream, almost at will, and all I could do was hold on. Finally, he either tired or got bored, I’m not sure which, and I finally drug him up on the bank. I weighed the fish before I released it. It went 10 pounds.
The common carp is just that, fairly common in lakes and streams of Virginia. The Shenandoah River has a large carp population. Some lakes have grass carp, a sterile fish stocked for the sole purpose of eating unwanted grass and weeds. Grass carp can get to be 50 pounds or more while our common carp range from about 6 to 10 pounds, occasionally larger.
In England, carp are a highly prized gamefish, but in the States, most anglers ignore them, and that’s a shame. Imagine an eight-year old child who has never caught anything bigger than a 5-inch bluegill and finds herself, or himself, going toe to toe with an 8-pound fish ripping line off the reel.
Many in Virginia will spend some vacation time at one of our three major lakes — Buggs Island, Anna or Smith Mountain. All three have lots of carp, and if you have a dock or pier to fish from, they are really easy to catch.
For starters, fish reasonably early in the morning or later in the afternoon. When the sun is high overhead, carp go deep, but they come shallow to feed.
Buy a large can of niblet corn and toss out a tablespoon or two into 5 or 6 feet of water, Then, get a rod rigged with 4 or 6 pound test. The problem with using larger line is that it requires more weight to cast, and carp don’t like weight. With light line you can often cast with only the weight of the hook and the corn. Cast out, open the bail and wait. You will get a bite. When it happens, set the hook and let the fish work against a light drag and be sure to have a net handy. This is pure fun fishing and anybody can do it.
A word of warning. Never, ever set a rod down on the dock with a closed bail. Carp will pull the whole shebang overboard in a New York minute. Trust me on this. I personally have two very nice Shimano outfits somewhere on the bottom of Smith Mountain Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.