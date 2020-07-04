After being penned up for three months, folks are flocking to the beaches.
They are renting every cottage and room available along Virginia’s coast, as well as North Carolina’s. And for fishermen, the timing could hardly be better. If it swims and has a mouth, it’s biting.
» Let’s start with cobia. The past two years have been record breakers as far as the cobia bite. These powerful fish that weigh up to 90 pounds are pouring into the Chesapeake Bay and clinging to any overhead cover they run across. Hot spots have been at Latimer Shoals, Bluefish Rock and Windmill Bar. Some boats set up chum lines and draw the fish in while others keep a lure handy and cast to fish they see cruising. The cobia action is just getting underway and should continue into September.
The Spanish mackerel bite has also been on fire. The Spaniards are cruising the beaches along the ocean front and have moved up the western side of the bay as far as Windmill Point. Boats are dragging Clark Spoons behind planers for quick limits of 15 fish per angler. These are nice size fish, too, many five pounds and greater. Nothing beats a fresh-fried mackerel filet on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
Flounder? Yep, them too. Some doormats have been caught in recent days near the Chesapeake Bay Bride Tunnel. By doormat, we’re talking ten-pounders. Smaller fish to 20-inches have been biting off of Kiptopeake State Park and the flats and creeks along the eastern shore bayside have also been quite productive.
Croakers are biting in the ocean and the bay, but fish are running smaller than past years. Spot, though, have been a pleasant surprise. Usually the spot bite happens in September, but the tasty panfish showed up early this summer and have been tugging at hooks tipped with bloodworms since early June. Spot put on a lot of weight during the summer, so there should be lots of one-pounders available by Labor Day.
Speckled trout and puppy drum — the warriors of the flats — are available at Rudee and Lynnhaven Inlet at Virginia Beach as well as the creeks and grass beds on the Eastern Shore. Some big red drum to 50 pounds and more are still rooting up crabs and clams near the Bay Bridge Tunnel. This has been a terrific year for both red and black drum.
Spadefish — which look like they escaped someone’s saltwater aquarium — are readily taking bits of clam bait and barreling to the bottom when hooked. Imagine catching an 8-pound bluegill and having him turn his side and power down. That’s what it’s like to hook a spadefish, one of the best eating saltwater fish of all.
Offshore, the fishing is super red hot. There are yellowfin tuna taking numbers and waiting in line to snatch a bucktail rigged with a fresh ballyhoo. Along with the tuna are Mahi-Mahi, wahoo and king mackerel patrolling the blue waters. Sailfish and blue marlin are also being caught and released. The billfish action generally peaks in September.
A final bit of good news. A recent report said blue crabs are abundant this summer. So. even if you aren’t a fishermen, get a string, a chicken neck and a long-handled net and you’re in business. Plus, you never have to worry about social distancing with a mess of crabs.
