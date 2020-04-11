This column is not meant for the guy or gal with a 21-foot Ranger bass boat in the driveway. Nor is it for the angler who fishes a split cane fly rod when he flies to Jackson Hole each summer. This is a column for those who know little or nothing about fishing, but are climbing the walls for something to do — even if it’s just fishing.
It’s been my experience that the lack of good or proper equipment has been the downfall of many who tried fishing the first time. This is especially true for children; whose first outfit is often one of those $5.99 Disneyland combos that don’t work from the get-go. Tangled lines and errant casts are frustrating for anyone — especially a youngster.
So getting the right equipment is critical.
Whereas you needn’t spend a fortune, if you can’t swing $25 or $30 for basic equipment, try something else or you will be frustrated.
There are lots of under $30 rod and reel combos on the market. I suggest an open face spinning rod and reel combo with light or ultra-light action.
Why light? Because it is impossible to throw a small lure or bait with a heavy action rod. We want to use lighter baits and lures because we can catch more fish that way, even if they are small. But don’t underestimate the ability of light tackle to catch bigger fish. I once caught a 24 pound blue catfish on 4-pound test. It took a while, but I got him. Set the drag light and you can catch huge fish on light tackle.
Good quality line is also very important. If you buy a $25 combo and it has line already on it, I recommend pulling it off, buying some good Berkley line and spool that on. If the line is cheap and coils, it will foul more frequently and we want to be fishing, not untangling bird’s nests. So use good line.
As for bait?
The best bait in the world for freshwater fishing is a regular garden worm. They are readily available with the turn of a spade. Put a dozen or so in a can and you’re ready for action. Another good bait choice is a larger meal worm. Pet stores and bait and tackle shops often sell them.
With both of these baits, use a small hook — maybe a 6 or 8. You can catch a big fish with a small hook, but you can’t catch a small fish with a big hook. To add enough weight to be able to cast, use 1or 2 pinch-on BB split shot
If you don’t have live bait and want to try an artificial lure, there are several good choices. A 1½-inch curly tail grub is a fish magnet. Rig them on a 1/16 ounce jig hook. You can cast them a mile on light line and cover a lot of territory. White is a good color for the hook and chartreuse is an effective color for the plastic jigs.
Another good choice is a basic Mepps Spinner. I like the 1/8 ounce size with a squirrel tail. It will catch every freshwater fish that swims. Just toss it out, give a yank to get the spinner moving and set the hook when something strikes.
