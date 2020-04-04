Years ago, I was doing articles on various lakes in Virginia and chose Sherando Lake near Lyndhurst for an upcoming feature. There was a concession stand there at the time that sold bait and supplies. While I was interviewing the concessionaire and discussing fishing and he asked what kind of fishing.
“Trout, of course,” I said.
The elderly gentlemen leaned forward, as if somebody might overhear the conversation, and in a quiet voice said, “The best fishing is for big smallmouth.”
Big smallmouth? Really? How big?
“Six pounds plus,” he said. “But hardly anybody fishes for them.”
The man then went on to explain that the smallmouth in Sherando grew to epic proportions.
It made sense.
Trout that are first stocked in a lake are confused and almost helpless. They gather in schools, finning in place and are easy pickings for an aggressive smallmouth bass.
But can a smallmouth eat a stock able-size trout?
In a heartbeat. I can vouch for that first-hand.
I once went on an electroshocking expedition with the Game Department on the Jackson River in Hidden Valley. The biologists were trying to determine if trout could hold over in the summer months in the event the state established delayed harvest regulations.
We waded the stream in rubber boots as they electroshocked the stream to count and measure any trout. We found over 60 carry-over trout in a one mile stretch, which meant the trout could survive, but in one pool, we electroshocked a 14½ inch smallmouth. I remember it as the fattest smallmouth I have ever seen. As the biologists measured the fish and were preparing to release it, we saw the tail of a fish sticking out of its gullet. When we released the bass, it regurgitated its previous meal. I waded out and retrieved the dead fish — a 9¾ inch brown trout.
If a 14½ inch smallmouth can eat a trout that size, imagine what a 20-plus inch fish could do?
Lake Powell, which straddles the border of Utah and Arizona, is known for monster bass. The reason? They feed on stocked trout.
Often, fishermen think smaller baits and lures when fishing for smallmouth. The late Lefty Kreh, a world renowned fisherman, said if you want to catch big smallmouth, use big lures. Give them groceries, not snacks.
Lake Sherando is a spring-fed, 25-acre lake with crystal clear water and stunning environs. It was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the mid-1930s.
The Lake Sherando Recreational Area is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but fishing is allowed. If you fish, throw a big bait out there — not a salmon egg — and maybe you can hook up with one of those monsters of Sherando Lake.
