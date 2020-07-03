About 30 years ago, anglers from across the country packed up their gear and headed for Santee Cooper, a 15,000-acre lake in South Carolina — at the time one of the nation’s hotspots for catfish. Lot’s of Virginia fishermen booked trips with local guides in hopes of catching a 50-pound catfish.
Today, anglers from across the world are coming to Virginia in hopes of catching — not a 50, but a 150-pound catfish. The world’s record catfish was caught by Nick Anderson in Virginia’s Buggs Island Lake and weighed 143 pounds and certainly there’s one out there larger.
In Virginia, we have three major species of catfish — blues, flatheads and channels cats. Of the three, channel cats are the most common, found in all of our major lakes and rivers. Channel cats are the smallest of the three, averaging 3 to 5 pounds. The state record is currently 32 pounds, caught in Lake Chesdin.
Flathead catfish are relatively newcomers to our waters, first appearing in the James River near Scottsville in the 1960s. The state record is 68 pounds, 12-ounces. The world record flathead weighed nearly 140 pounds. Flatheads reach monster weights ,as well as the blue cats.
The Shenandoah River is an excellent place to catch a few catfish, especially channel cats. Electroshocking by the Game Department produced a large number of 2- to 4-pound fish, the best eating of all the sizes.
Catfish spawn in the spring when water temperatures reach about 60 degrees. At this time, they can be found at the head of pools and in relatively shallow water. Later, they move to deep water.
No matter where, the best time to fish for catfish is early and late in the day. When the sun drops, the fish move in towards the banks to feed. Lots of anglers fishing from the banks make a big mistake in casting far out into the lake, when most of the catfish are much closer to shore, sometimes right on the banks. During daylight, however, deeper water is more productive, especially along channel edges.
Another misconception about catfish is that they like rotten, stinky bait. They don’t. They much prefer fresh bait but they are attracted by strong scents, such as cut herring. Another terrific bait for catfish are bluegill heads — again, fresh not rotten.
I have had terrific luck catching catfish with Berkley GULP! baits. Catfish seem to love the artificial scents injected into these plastic worms and grubs.
If you’d like to try your hand at monster catfish, the Rappahannock River near Fredericksburg is an excellent choice. All three species are found here and numerous fish in the 50-pound class are caught on a regular basis.
If you try for big cats, make sure you have the right equipment. The rod should be medium heavy with some bend at the tip. If the rod has no give, a trophy cat can easily snap the line on the first run. Use a reel with lots of line capacity and 20 to 30 pound test. Also use a circle hook for surer hookups and easier releases.
A summer evening is a perfect time to heads for a local lake or river and catch a few catfish. What are you waiting for?
