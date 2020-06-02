Elmer Fudd was right. They are “Wascally Wabbits.” And they all over my yard, and worse — in my garden.
My rows of lettuce look like Edward Scissorhands passed by. There are small, mid-sized, large and extra-large “wabbits.” They are everywhere.
Unchecked, rabbits are extremely fertile creatures. A female rabbit can achieve sexual maturity as early as three months of age. The gestation time is also short, about 4 weeks, then the rabbits can breed again, having four or five litters per year. They breed like, well, rabbits.
But why so many this year? Because there aren’t as many foxes. A fox is the great equalizer for an exploding rabbit population. Foxes aren’t fooled by a rabbit holding still in tall grass. Foxes have great vision and an even better sense of smell.
But where have all the foxes gone? Chased off by coyotes, everyone.
Well, not everyone, but where there are coyotes, there will be fewer foxes. Both are predators and coyotes are the dominant predators, and foxes well understand those rules.
Coyotes have certainly stirred the pot in our area. They are largely responsible, in my opinion, for a dramatic reduction in our deer herd, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Deer having fawns are forced to move closer to urban populations where there are fewer coyotes. Coyotes are also affecting turkey hunting.
Many of my spring gobbler hunting friends say the gobblers aren’t gobbling as much. One or two calls and they quit. That’s because coyotes are as likely to come to the turkey calls as are the turkey hens.
There is not much that can be done now about coyotes. They are smart, wary animals. It appears they are here to stay.
The good news is that if you have a pack of beagles, “wabbit hunting” should be extra good come fall.
And, an update on the Shenandoah. The Shenandoah River was on fire, at least until it rained and rained and rained some more, making the river extremely high, swollen and largely unfishable.
Before the rain delay, anglers were catching some quality smallmouth, up to 5 pounds and more. There were also some huge largemouth coming to net.
Like all rivers, the Shenandoah is up and down when it comes to bass fishing. A poor recruitment from spawning bass means poor fishing two or three seasons down the road, while a good reproductive season yields rewards in summers to come.
Two years ago was a particularly poor one for smallmouth bass fishing, but nature is quick to rebound. Fewer fish means more food for those remaining and they grow quicker.
A few years back, the James River lost almost an entire generation of smallmouth, but the next year, smallmouth went from fingerlings to 8- and 9-inch fish in one year — an amazing growth spurt.
This coming week – barring more rainfall — should be one of the best of the year on the Shenandoah. Water levels will be ideal and the fish will be hungry. Grubs, jigs, spinnerbaits and Senko worms should all do the trick.
Hey, let’s go fishing.
