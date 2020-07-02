GROTTOES — The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks, despite putting forth their best effort of the season, fell 6-5 in 10 innings to the hot Grottoes Cardinals at Shifflett Field on Wednesday night.
In an exciting game which featured multiple lead changes, the Diamondbacks dropped their fourth straight game to start the 21-game schedule.
Stuarts Draft scored the potential winning run in the top of the 10th, only to watch the resilient Cardinals surge back with two runs in the bottom of the extra frame to pull out a win.
The game remained scoreless through the first five innings as Stuarts Draft's Jacob Matheney and Tucker Garrison of the Cardinals dueled it out on the mound.
The Cardinals scratched out a run in the top of the sixth on a single by Keegan Woolford and Dylan Knicely's double.
But the Diamondbacks responded with a three-run- seventh inning when Tanner Morris walked, stole second, Henry Cook followed with another walk, Nate Burton drove them both in with a double and scored when Jack Pausic reached on an error.
Grottoes (4-1) took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth on doubles by Cameron Irvine and Knicely, two walks and a Draft fielding error.
The Diamondbacks tied the game in the top of the ninth.
With two outs, pinch hitter Caleb Owens was hit by a pitch and Pausic doubled down the left field line to bring him in.
In the bottom of the ninth, Stuarts Draft's Kent Rooklin sent the game to extra innings with a clutch fielding play from second base after the Cardinals had loaded the bases.
The Diamondbacks appeared to be on the verge of winning their first game in the top of the tenth.
Will Hass drew a walk off of winning pitcher Tyler Pullin and advanced to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Rockbridge County's Cody Bartley then drove Hass in with a drive into the gap in right center.
But the Cardinals rallied in the bottom of the inning.
Isaiah Blanks was the hitting hero, driving in David Wood and Austin Knicely with a two-run double to end the drama.
The Diamondbacks next game is Sunday at home against the New Market Shockers while Grottoes will play Broadway at JMU's Eagle Field the same night.
