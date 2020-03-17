After suspending all athletic activity for the foreseeable future last week, the ACC announced Tuesday that it has canceled all athletic activity through the end of the academic year.
The University of Virginia announced Tuesday it would follow the ACC’s direction, canceling all athletic activity through the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
The announcement also means the Virginia football team’s Pro Day, which was scheduled for April 8, is canceled. The Cavaliers’ spring game , which was set for April 25, also is canceled. The cancellations include all competitions and practices for spring sports programs.
Several UVa players, including Bryce Perkins, Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois are on the fringe of being selected in the NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place from April 23-25 without fans. While Reed had the opportunity to compete in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dubois and Perkins did not receive invites. Those two would have benefited from a chance to test at Virginia’s Pro Day.
The status of UVa’s athletic summer camps run by each program will be addressed in the future by those individual programs, according to the school’s release.
Spring social tours run by the Virginia Athletics Foundation also are canceled.
Fans looking for refunds for tickets are encouraged to contact the UVa ticket office at 800-542-8821 during standard business hours or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu.
