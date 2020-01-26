BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s Seth Fitzgerald announced on Twitter that he will be attending Frostburg State University in the fall to continue his football career.
The newly-minted Division II school in Maryland is a member of the 11-team Mountain East Conference, which includes Notre Dame College, Charleston, Urbana, West Virginia State, Glenville State, Fairmont State, West Liberty, Concord, West Virginia Wesleyan and Wheeling.
Frostburg State joined the D2 ranks at the start of the 2019-20 school year after spending 41 years in D3.
The Bobcats finished the 2019 season with an 8-3 record under sixth-year head coach DeLane Fitzgerald, who is a JMU graduate. Fitzgerald is the winningest coach in program history at 49 victories.
During his senior season playing for the Bison, Fitzgerald had a productive final campaign on both sides of the line. He rushed for 775 yards on 132 carries and 12 touchdowns, and also threw a pair of TD passes. At linebacker, he accounted for 113 total tackles, six tackles for a loss and one forced fumble as the Bison finished the year 6-5, losing to county rival and eventual Class 2 runner-up Stuarts Draft in the first round of the Region 2B playoffs.
Since Frostburg State is now a D2 school, Fitzgerald was offered a scholarship.
