Jarrett Hatcher is back in the coaching business, and in a way, he is returning to where it all began.
The former Robert E. Lee High School boys basketball head coach will resume what he loves after accepting a position with the men’s basketball program at Bridgewater College.
Hatcher will be a volunteer assistant coach, whose duties will be scouting, helping out during practices and working with the BC alumni relations.
“I will be doing whatever Coach (Steve) Enright needs me to do,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher said Enright, who just finished his first season as head coach of the Eagles, approached him about a month ago and discussed the possibility of joining the coaching staff. Hatcher had gotten to know Enright when he was an assistant at BC.
“We are incredibly excited to add Jarrett to our staff,” Enright said in a press release. “He will be a valuable asset in moving our program forward. I believe he is more than qualified for this role and will help us on the floor, in scouting and alumni relations.”
Taking the position is like returning home for Hatcher, who is a 1993 BC graduate.
“I never had any desire to coach until Coach (Bill) Leatherman got me thinking about it during my freshman year,” Hatcher said.
Leatherman planted the seed and it sprouted.
Hatcher was a student-assistant for Leatherman during his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, and he coached BC’s jayvee team as a junior.
Then as a senior, he took a spot on Lee’s bench along side his legendary father Paul Hatcher when assistant coach Jim Hodges moved into administration.
“Bridgewater College has been an important part of my life,” Hatcher said. “My Mom and Dad met there, and I also had a lot of relatives attend. I am excited to be going back.”
Hatcher’s basketball tenure at Lee, now known as Staunton High School, ended abruptly on Dec. 14, 2017, when he was charged with a DUI after flipping his car on North Coalter Street in Staunton. The mishap came on the night before the first game of the 2017-18 season when the Leemen were coming off winning the Class 2 state championship in March 2017.
Hatcher was suspended from coaching and teaching. He was reinstated to his teaching position, but was asked to relinquish his coaching duties.
Interim head coach Terrell Mickens guided the defending champions back to the state title game where the Leemen lost to Mac McClung-led Gate City. The interim tag was removed from Mickens for the head-coach title after the season.
Hatcher’s departure closed a long and storied run spanning more than 50 years of the Hatcher name being attached to Lee basketball. Paul Hatcher had the program at the pinnacle of success for 43 years, winning 897 games and four state championships, including three that went undefeated, and an unprecedented 85-game winning streak. When the elder Hatcher retired in Oct. 2011, Jarrett, who was always at his father’s side on the bench from childhood to an assistant, slid over into the big chair. During his six years at the helm, he won close to 100 games, three Conference 36 championships, one Valley District title and the 2017 state championship, which brought with it multiple coach-of-the-year honors.
During his head-coaching time at Lee, Hatcher had a pair of current Division I players in Darius George at Marshall and Jarvis Vaughan at Monmouth. George and Vaughan played vital roles in the Leemen’s 2017 Class 2 state title.
Hatcher retained his teaching position at Staunton High School, but wasn’t sure if he ever wanted to coach again. The coaching bug bit him again.
He knows he is facing a steep learning curve getting back into college basketball.
“It has been 30 years since I was at BC,” Hatcher said. “I have to learn the ODAC and college basketball all over, plus Coach Enright’s system, but it will be exciting to work in the college game again. The ODAC is the best Division III league in the country.
“For me, this is the first time in probably 25 years or so that I will be learning someone else’s system. That is going to be fun,” he said.
Hatcher is ready to hit the ground running this week.
“Coach Enright is a basketball junkie and a great recruiter. He has the program headed in the right direction,” Hatcher said. “To be part of a team again, especially at Bridgewater, is awesome. We want to bring an ODAC title back to BC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.