Carter Rivenburg, a former star running back at Buffalo Gap High School, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is transferring from Virginia Tech to enroll at Morehead State.
Rivenburg redshirted his freshman year with the Hokies. During his senior season at Buffalo Gap in 2018, he rushed for a school-record 2,990 yards on 292 carries and scored 41 touchdowns in leading the Bison into the second round of the Region 2B playoffs. He was named The News Virginian’s Player of the Year.
Morehead State is a FCS university located Morehead, Kentucky. The Eagles are a member of the Pioneer Football League. They finished the 2019 season with a 5-7 record, including 3-5 in the PFL.
Besides Morehead State, other members of the 10-team PFL include San Diego, Dayton, Drake, Davidson, Marist, Stetson, Butler, Jacksonville and Valparaiso.
Since Rivenburg is transferring down to the FCS level, he will be eligible to play in the 2020 season.
The most notable Morehead State football alumnae is Phil Simms, the former New York Giants quarterback and current CBS announcer.
