CHARLOTTESVILLE — Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key helped bring a national championship to Charlottesville.
Virginia basketball fans made sure their two senior stars received a proper sendoff Saturday afternoon.
With John Paul Jones Arena rocking, Chris Mack stomping and Kihei Clark scoring, No. 22 UVa beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54 to win its eighth consecutive game. The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 ACC) closed out ACC play in style, as their two seniors and Clark starred.
Virginia picked up its seventh victory by three points or less during its current winning streak.
“Did you think it was gonna end any other way?” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said.
Virginia opened up a 6-2 lead early in the first half as both teams struggled to find a rhythm from the field. The first basket went to Diakite, who attacked the rim all game. He played like a senior well aware this was his last time performing in front of the home crowd.
Louisville, which leads the ACC in 3-point shooting percentage, found its stroke after a few minutes of missed shots.
The Cardinals ripped off a 14-2 run, making four 3-pointers in the process. Steven Enoch buried the first. Ryan McMahon knocked down the second, and Jordan Nwora swished a pair of 3-pointers to put Louisville up 16-8 with 11:11 left in the half.
Bennett looked to his assistants after Nwora’s shots, perhaps having flashbacks to when the Cavaliers allowed a season-high 80 points to the Cardinals in the first meeting.
Needing a spark and trailing 20-15, Clark tossed a lob to Jay Huff, who caught the slightly underthrown pass and rifled it through the net for an alley-oop dunk, although it was unclear if Huff even touched the rim. Huff was fouled on the action and went to the line to convert the 3-point play.
Huff missed the free throw, but the officials blew their whistles for a lane violation. Chris Mack became irate.
The Louisville head coach stomped his foot hard on the floor as his face turned Louisville red. Much to the delight of the UVa fans, the officials issued Mack a technical foul.
“Well, I thought it was a horrible call,” Mack said.
Clark stepped to the line and made both technical foul free throws. Huff returned to the line and made his free throw. Just like that, Virginia had tied the game at 20.
“Maybe from a fan’s perspective it’s a meaningless part of the game, but for us every possession is Armageddon,” Mack said. “I just thought it was a lousy call. Maybe it was the right call. Did I deserve a technical? I don’t think so. It’s not about the officials. They didn’t cost us the game.”
With the crowd energized and the game tied, Virginia found another gear. The Cavaliers ended the half on an 18-4 run after trailing 20-13 and a 14-4 run after the Mack technical. UVa led 31-24 entering halftime.
Diakite and Clark led the way for the Wahoos in the second half. When the Cavaliers needed a basket, they tossed Diakite the ball on the block.
He made a layup to put the Cavaliers up 35-24 with 17:21 remaining. He added a turnaround jumper to put Virginia up 40-28 with 14:56 left. With 10:16 to go, Diakite added a layup to put the Cavaliers up 47-35.
With Diakite performing well, Louisville turned to Jordan Nwora to bring them back into the game. After missing every 3-point attempt since Nwora’s early outburst, Nwora finally broke the cold streak by burying a 3-pointer with 9:56 remaining. He pulled Louisville to within 47-38 with 9:56 left. The shot brought Louisville out of its funk.
The Cardinals rattled off a 13-4 run after Nwora’s 3-pointer, tying the game at 51 with 5:12 remaining.
“I wasn’t worried about that,” Diakite said of Nwora, who need 17 shots to score his 18 points. “I was worried about winning. He got 18. We won.”
Louisville wouldn’t score again until the final second.
The Cavaliers locked in on defense, keeping the Cardinals scoreless for five minutes. Despite minimal offense themselves, Clark lined up a 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and poured the shot in as the crowd erupted. Virginia led 55-51.
Louisville missed a pair of 3-pointers late, and two Diakite free throws gave Virginia a 57-51 edge with three seconds left. The Cardinals added a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds on the clock, and the Cavaliers ended the game with an inbounds pass.
As the crowd cheered, Diakite and Key exited the home floor for the final time with their arms around each other’s shoulders.
It was a proper goodbye for two of the winningest players in program history.
“That’s the best sendoff we can give them, especially with a team like Louisville,” Huff said. “We wanted to win for them to honor them for what they’ve done for the program.”
