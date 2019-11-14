For more than a decade, St. Anne’s-Belfield has been a hotbed for high school lacrosse in Central Virginia, producing nearly 50 Division I athletes.
That legacy continued to grow Thursday as three more athletes added their name to the list as Claire Schotta, Kate Elam and Mason Meulenberg signed their National Letters of Intent to play college lacrosse.
Schotta, the 2018 Central Virginia Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year, signed to play at Virginia Tech.
“I really wanted to play in the ACC, so that was a big component for me,” Schotta said. “Freshman year, I went on my first visit to Virginia Tech and fell in love with the school. Living in Charlottesville, Virginia Tech just seems like a second home and I’m ready. The coaches were awesome and the players and the facilities there are unbelievable Out of the gate, I really saw myself at Virginia Tech.”
The senior attack has been a fixture in the Saints’ varsity program since she was in middle school. She started as an eighth-grader and has been among the top point producers for STAB each year.
Last spring, she scored 36 goals and tallied 30 assists as the leader for a very young STAB squad. She dominated in possession with a team-high 72 draw controls and was a first-team all-conference and all-state selection and the only local player to garner All-American honors.
As an eighth-grader, she played alongside Annie Cory and Julia Haney, who are both playing collegiately at Princeton. Her brother, Rob, played at the University of Richmond. She said that background and exposure should serve her well in Blacksburg.
“I’ve got to start preparing now,” Schotta said. “My coaches are sending over the [training] packets, so it starts today. It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but I dreamed of this my whole life. I know what it’s like to be a D-I athlete and I’m ready to face that.”
Schotta, who will play midfield in college, is excited to test her skills in the always-competitive ACC.
“The competition, I mean we’re one of the best conferences in the country — playing Duke, UNC, Virginia,” Schotta said. “It’s always been a dream for me. I can’t believe one day I’ll be playing on Klockner [Stadium] because I grew up going to all the games. I can’t wait to be competing at that level. Stepping on that field, not in a Virginia jersey, but a Virginia Tech jersey will be so rewarding and I’m so excited.”
Elam will join Schotta in the ACC next year as a member of the University of Pittsburgh’s inaugural program.
She scored a team-high 40 goals in her first season at STAB after transferring from Virginia Episcopal. The senior midfielder is ecstatic about being a part of a new program at Pitt.
“It’s a new start, yet, but my coaches are amazing and they’ve started from the ground up before. Coach Emily [Boissonneault] started a new program when she was in college, so I have complete faith in them and in a competitive conference like the ACC, I don’t see what could go wrong, you’ve just got to try your hardest.”
The senior, who will play midfield for the Panthers, understands it won’t be easy.
“I really like the [challenge],” Elam said. “Of course, we’re going to get humbled at some points and I can’t wait for that to happen. But it’s also a great opportunity to prove ourselves and become the best we can be.”
Elam said the recruiting process was grueling, but she’s thrilled to be a part of the Panthers’ program.
“I really love Pittsburgh,” Elam said. “When I first went there, I just loved the energy of the city and the school is just so beautiful and academically it’s great. I can’t even believe it’s happening. It’s just a dream come true. I’ve been thinking about this since I was 13 years old and to make it happen, it’s just great. When Pitt called me, I knew that none of [the others] mattered. It was just them.”
Meulenberg becomes the 36th member of the STAB program to play Division I lacrosse after signing to play at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“It’s a small school, small town and I really liked that,” Meulenberg said. “It’s a beautiful place and the coaches are awesome. I’m really excited to play for Coach [Erik] Holt and Coach [Tom] Gravante.”
The senior defender has been a two-year starter for STAB Coach Bo Perriello’s team. Last spring, he caused 18 turnovers and tallied 22 ground balls to lead the defense. He also chipped in offensively with two assists.
Meulenberg said Gravante and his staff sent him a prospect invite and then after watching his highlight tape, the recruiting process kicked into high gear.
“It was a lot of time and a lot of effort,” Meulenberg said. “It was a lot of summers with not a lot of vacations and a lot of work.”
The STAB senior can’t wait to get started.
“I just want to test myself and see if I can play with these guys,” Meulenberg said. “I think that’s the most exciting part.”
