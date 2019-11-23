Let the countdown to Black Friday begin.
On Saturday, the Virginia football team took care of its final piece of business before its regular-season finale with rival Virginia Tech, cruising to a 55-27 victory over Liberty on a cold, dreary day at Scott Stadium.
Coach Bronco Mendenhall and his players said during the week that despite the hype surrounding the matchup with the Hokies, their focus was on the Flames. They backed those words up with a strong performance.
“Our team handled this game and this situation very maturely, very methodically,” Mendenhall said. “Because the outside pressures were to look past it. That’s really all they heard. We know you are playing this opponent but [Virginia Tech is next week] and I think they played very well in relation to the context and it reflects a maturing football program.”
Liberty (6-5) made the trip up Route 29 North with hopes of pulling the upset and securing bowl eligibility for the first time in program history.
The Cavaliers had other ideas.
Virginia (8-3) sacked Liberty quarterback Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert three times and intercepted him twice. Calvert went 16-of-40 for 283 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cavaliers also limited Flames receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and an NFL Draft prospect, to six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
“I don’t know if we were anxious, but definitely knew that they were a quality football team, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Virginia defensive lineman Eli Hanback said. “They have a very good quarterback, capable receivers and an effective run game. I think we knew what we were getting into because they are a quality opponent.”
While the Virginia defense held Liberty’s high-powered offense in check, the Cavaliers’ offense continued its recent tear, racking up 499 yards of total offense. Quarterback Bryce Perkins went 18-for-30 for 199 yards and two touchdowns and added 30 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The UVa running game, which has had its fair share of struggles, had one of its best performances of the season, rushing for 227 yards and four touchdowns against the Flames.
“It’s our ideal [offense] if you look at the balance on the sheet today,” Mendenhall said. “When you have the running back run game in addition to the quarterback run game in addition to the throw game, that becomes more of the intent of what we would like to do on a consistent basis.”
With running back Wayne Taulapapa out due to injuries, Virginia’s ground game got contributions from a variety of sources. PK Kier led the way with 82 yards and a touchdown, the first of his Cavalier career.
“It was fun,” Kier said. “We were all having fun out there and encouraging each other. When you play as one, this is what happens.”
Lamont Atkins also scored his first career rushing touchdown for the Wahoos on Saturday and finished with 61 yards on nine carries.
“Today felt amazing,” Atkins said. “The running backs were really focused on our goal today, which was to make a statement and to be effective on the ground. I thought we did really good at that all-around.”
After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, Virginia appeared to be in cruise control, but Liberty responded with a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead. The Flames had a chance to extend the lead even further in the second quarter, when they drove across midfield to the Virginia 38. The drive ended when Calvert threw an ill-advised pass toward the end zone that was intercepted by De’Vante Cross, who returned it to the Liberty 42.
It was all Cavaliers from there.
Five plays after Calvert’s interception, Atkins scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to begin a string of 28 unanswered points from Virginia. Mike Hollins added a rushing touchdown with 2:40 to go in the first half, and UVa took a 24-14 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers continued to roll after the break, outscoring Liberty 31-13 in the second half to win going away.
Now the Cavaliers can turn their focus to Friday’s Coastal Division clash with the Hokies. A win over Virginia Tech would give Virginia its first Coastal Division title in school history and snap a 15-game losing streak to their rivals.
As the clock ticked down on Saturday’s win, the hearty souls who braved the cold and damp conditions for the duration of the game began chanting “Beat The Hokies.”
The Cavaliers will have their chance on Friday.
“The reality is that we have the Coastal Division championship and basically the state championship and a lot to play for,” Mendenhall said. “Now that we’ve said all that, it becomes interference. It’s playing the game, preparing for the schemes, strategies and matchups, and anything that allows us to drift outside of that really works counter to our preparations.
“It really is all about the game within the lines, nothing else.”
