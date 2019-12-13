CARY, N.C. — Daryl Dike’s special brand of speed and power turned the tide for Virginia despite monsoon-like conditions Friday night.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore struck for two goals in the first half to lead the top-seeded Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Wake Forest in the NCAA semifinals.
UVa (21-1-1) will play third-seeded Georgetown (19-1-3), a 2-0 winner over seventh-seeded Stanford, in Sunday’s 6 p.m. championship match.
A daylong rain that was part of a major storm front from the southwest soaked the Sahlen’s Stadium field at WakeMed Soccer Park, but it didn’t slow the Cavaliers in a venue where they have enjoyed great success.
UVa has won four ACC Tournaments and two NCAA titles at WakeMed, including the last two times the NCAA Tournament was staged here, in 2009 and 2014. Virginia improved to 18-5-3 all-time at WakeMed.
Virginia, playing in its 13th College Cup, earned its ninth berth in the final, and the Cavaliers’ seven national championships rank third all-time in NCAA annals. An eighth would tie UVa with Indiana for second place, behind Saint Louis’ 10 titles.
It marked the second time that UVa has defeated its ACC rival in the NCAA semifinals. The Cavaliers won 2-1 in overtime en route to their 2009 championship and own a 38-13-8 record against the Demon Deacons all-time.
Wake Forest (16-5-2) had the upper hand early, taking the game’s first three shots, including a free kick from 25 yards by Bruno Lapa that forced Colin Shutler into a big save for the Cavaliers at the far post in the 17th minute.
But two minutes later, UVa had the answer. Center back Andres Ueland played a 50-yard ball over the top that Dike ran down on the right flank, fielded on three hops, and fired off a shot into the far corner of the net.
Dike wasn’t finished.
His header off Daniel Steedman’s corner kick in the 23rd minute upped the lead to 2-0 for the big sophomore’s team-leading ninth goal and second brace of the season.
Dike had two more opportunities in the half at a hat trick. He nearly took a ball off the foot of Wake Forest goalkeeper Andrew Pannenberg in front of an open net.
And in the 40th minute his third shot of the half was blocked out of bounds after he controlled a ball with his back to the goal in the penalty area and turned to get off a quick strike.
Wake turned up the heat in the second half, outshooting the Cavaliers 7-3 in the second half and 11-7 overall, requiring Shutler to make six of his season-high seven saves.
The Deacons’ pressure was rewarded in the 79th minute, when Ueland fouled Machop Chol in the penalty area and Lapa converted the penalty kick to cut the lead to 2-1.
It was only the 10th goal allowed all season by the Cavaliers, who are the nation’s top defensive team.
But Shutler stopped an 89th-minute shot by Chol for his final save as the Cavaliers kept the Deacons at bay over the final 11 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.