Everything went right for the Virginia baseball team in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader against Bucknell.
The Cavaliers blasted three home runs, struck out 14 Bison and won by 11.
In the second game, Virginia struggled to stop Bucknell, allowing 14 runs in a defeat and walking nine batters.
UVa split the doubleheader, winning the first game 14-3 and losing the second 14-10. A Sunday win would give the Cavaliers (4-3) a series victory in the four-game set.
“Most doubleheaders are split,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “That said, we got swept in a doubleheader last weekend, and how you do it is with superior pitching, and that’s what Oklahoma did to us last Saturday. They were fantastic on the mound, and if you’re gonna sweep a doubleheader, that’s what you have to be. I thought we did a really good job in our starting performance in Game 1 but didn’t do what we needed to do on the mound in Game 2.”
In the first game of the doubleheader, Virginia jumped all over Bucknell, scoring at least one run in each of the first five innings. The only inning the Cavaliers didn’t score was the sixth.
Virginia quickly pounced on the Bison, scoring four in the first, one in the second and two in the third.
On the hill, Mike Vasil was in complete control. He tossed six innings, allowing just one run while fanning 10 Bison. The win moved Vasil to 1-0 on the season.
“I got to two strikes, and when I did, I think I had the mentality to go for the strikeout,” Vasil said. “I think that helped a lot today.”
Vasil didn’t walk a batter in his 10-strikeout gem.
At the plate, four Cavaliers recorded multi-hit games, with Nic Kent and Chris Newell leading the way. Kent, a sophomore, went 4-for-5 with two doubles and drove in three runs.
He also walked. Newell, a freshman, hit the first double and home run of his career. He finished with three hits and three runs in four at bats, and he also worked a walk.
The Cavaliers cruised to a 14-3 victory behind the team’s hitting expedition.
Trying to beat the Bison in the second game was anything but easy.
Virginia opened up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when the Cavaliers put runners on first and third with two outs. O’Connor called for a double steal, and Zack Gelof intentionally froze between first and second base. As the Bison corralled Gelof, Max Cotier scored from third base to give UVa a 1-0 lead.
Bucknell answered quickly, bringing three runs across in the third inning on a three-run blast from Chris Cannizzarro, the Bison’s most productive RBI guy through the season’s first seven games. He took Chesdin Harrington’s 2-2 offering and launched it into the left-field bleachers.
A sacrifice fly in the fourth inning stretched Bucknell’s lead to 4-1.
“Chesdin, to their credit, he struggled,” O’Connor said. “I thought there were a lot of pitches he was just missing. It’s not like he was really, really wild. I just thought he was on the edges and just couldn’t get those strikes. Credit them. They swung the bats well against him.”
Gelof, who also homered in the first game, brought the deficit back to 4-2 with a solo shot to left field in the bottom half of the frame.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they couldn’t keep Bucknell off the scoreboard with consistency. After a scoreless fifth inning on both sides, the Bison scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning. Powered by three-run home run from Jake Wortman, the Bison took a commanding 9-2 lead.
Virginia answered with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Gelof drove in a run on a triple that ignited the Virginia bench, but the Bison went right back to work in the top of the seventh.
They added another five runs, including two more RBI from Wortman on a single, to take a 14-5 lead. Wortman drove in five runs on three hits in Bucknell’s win.
“The story of that game was we just couldn’t get anybody to come in out of the bullpen just to shut them down,” O’Connor said. “Even just to give up one or two runs.”
UVa kept fighting, though. It strung together three runs in the bottom half of the seventh. Christian Hlinka blasted a leadoff home run, and the Cavaliers pushed another two runs across the plate to cut the lead to 14-8.
After lengthy sixth and seventh innings, the eighth flew by with neither team scoring.
Bucknell posted another blank sheet in the top of the ninth before the Cavaliers made a late charge. Virginia scored two runs and loaded the bases with one out trailing 14-10, but a pair of strikeouts ended the game.
“We did a nice job of fighting back,” O’Connor said. “It’s just hard to overcome 10 runs in two innings.”
Virginia scored 24 runs on the day but felt it let an opportunity slip in the second game of the afternoon. Winning both sides of doubleheaders isn’t easy, and the Cavaliers learned that Saturday.
“When we beat them by a good amount in the first game, it’s easy to be like, ‘Alright, we’re just gonna roll into the next game,’ when really it just starts over,” Gelof said. “Separating the games and taking it inning by inning is the toughest part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.