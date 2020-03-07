Heading into the final weekend of ACC play, trying to unravel the conference standings could turn even the brightest basketball minds into a pretzel. Thankfully, the first 20-game ACC season is over and the conference tournament is set.
Thanks to a thrilling weekday comeback win over Notre Dame and a Saturday beatdown of Boston College, Florida State is the ACC regular season champion for the first time in program history. The Seminoles will take the No. 1 seed to Greensboro.
Amazingly, Virginia rattled off 11 wins in its final 12 games, and the Cavaliers enter the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed. Louisville, which fell to UVa 57-54 on Saturday and hasn’t won a game outside Louisville since Feb. 1, earns the No. 3 seed. Duke, fresh off an 89-76 win over North Carolina, slides in at No. 4. Those four teams earn double byes.
According to David Teel, this is the first ACC Tournament in which neither Duke nor North Carolina earned top-3 seeds. UNC finished last in the league this season.
N.C. State earns the fifth seed and Syracuse, Notre Dame and Clemson round out the top eight seeds. Miami comes in at No. 9, and Boston College secures the No. 10 spot.
With Georgia Tech not playing in the tournament due to NCAA sanctions, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and UNC will play in the dreaded first-round games. The Hokies and Tar Heels clash in the No. 11 vs. No. 14 matchup, and Wake Forest and Pitt battle in the 12-13 game.
UVa’s double bye means the Cavaliers won’t play until Thursday, when they face the winner of the Notre Dame-Boston College game the night prior. UVa’s Thursday game tips off at 7 p.m.
The Cavaliers went 1-1 against Boston College this season and 1-0 against Notre Dame. They fell to Boston College 60-53 before beating the Eagles 78-65 in Charlottesville. The Wahoos beat the Fighting Irish 50-49 in overtime.
Should Virginia advance, it could face No. 3 Louisville for the third time this season. The Cardinals will face Virginia Tech, North Carolina or Syracuse in their quarterfinal matchup.
The Cavaliers, who won the ACC Tournament most recently in 2018, come into the conference tournament riding the longest winning streak of any ACC team at eight games.
