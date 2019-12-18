The Virginia football team’s 2020 recruiting class is officially taking shape as the early signing period started Wednesday and will go through Friday.
The Cavaliers added 12 players on Wednesday, and they could add at least another player later this week.
Bud Clark, a four-star safety from Louisiana who verbally committed to UVa in April, flipped his commitment to TCU on Wednesday.
Other than Clark’s change of mind, things went as expected Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the commits, listed in order by their overall ranking on 247Sports.
Andrew Gentry
Position, ranking: Offensive tackle, 4 stars
Gentry is the top recruit of Mendenhall’s 2020 recruiting class.
The four-star offensive lineman is rated as the best prospect out of Colorado, and he’s massive at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds. He moves well for his size, and he’s an elite performer.
“Andrew is an amazing football player,” Mendenhall said. “I would say to this point, in the classes that we’ve signed at the University of Virginia, he is the most skilled, talented and prepared at this level of any player that we have signed. He is exceptional in every way.”
Gentry is expected to take a two-year LDS mission prior to playing for Virginia. Mendenhall says it normally takes players about a year to return to peak physical shape after returning from a mission.
Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame were among the other schools that offered Gentry a scholarship. The offers make sense, as Gentry’s high school tape is jaw-dropping. He finishes blocks well and frequently pancakes opposing defensive linemen. He possesses NFL talent.
Brandon Williams
Position, ranking: Outside linebacker, 4 stars
A talented outside linebacker/defensive end, Williams excels at rushing the passer. He’s a perfect fit as an edge rusher in UVa’s 3-4 defensive scheme. Williams flashes a unique blend of speed and strength that allowed him to dominate offensive linemen at the high school level.
Florida, Miami and Texas A&M were among the other schools that offered Williams. Ultimately, the Louisiana native opted to sign with the Cavaliers.
Elijah Gaines
Position, ranking: Safety, 3 stars
Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin all offered Gaines, a Virginia product. Despite being courted by plenty of Power 5 programs, Gaines elected to stay in the commonwealth.
Gaines brings quality size to the table, and he’s a hard-hitting safety.
He boasts a strong frame, and he has the physical tools needed to play at the Power 5 level. He’s solid in coverage as well. There’s room for development, and Gaines should develop into a quality player for the Cavaliers.
Donovan Johnson
Position, ranking: Safety, 3 stars
Another safety, Johnson was offered by Arizona, Miami, Oklahoma and Utah among others. Arguably Johnson’s best quality is his comfort in coverage. Johnson roams the field tremendously and knows when to break to the football. He plays the ball well and possesses the physical tools needed to stop the run. The Louisiana native is a good tackler as well.
Arkansas recruited Johnson heavily until Wednesday’s signing.
“With Donovan, there’s all kinds of interest with him from the beginning, through the middle, through the very end, and he didn’t waiver, which endears him to me,” Mendenhall said. “I think he’s a very good football player.”
Jahmeer Carter
Position, ranking: Defensive tackle, 3 stars
Virginia currently possesses decent defensive line depth, which makes Carter a developmental candidate. He’s a sizable athlete from Maryland, and he chose Virginia over Boston College and Temple.
Carter’s build is nicely complemented by his speed and athleticism at the defensive tackle spot. He’s an aggressive player and also performed well as an offensive lineman in high school. His versatility and athleticism make him an interesting prospect along the interior defensive line.
Lavel Davis
Position, ranking: Wide receiver, 3 stars
At 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Davis looks the part of a Power 5 wide receiver. The Cavaliers were able to court the South Carolina native away from Oregon, Appalachian State and Georgia Tech.
“He’s always open, as soon as he lines up because he’s [6-7] and the matchup versus corners is very difficult even if he hasn’t run by them,” Mendenhall said.
Davis runs well, but it’s his ability to haul in contested catches that makes him such an exciting young prospect. Frequently, Davis’ high school team throws the tall wide receiver 50-50 balls that he finds a way to bring down.
Mendenhall mentioned that despite Davis’ signing, wide receiver is still a need for the team heading into next season.
Joshua Rawlings
Position, ranking: Tight end, 3 stars
A Pittsburgh native, Rawlings selected UVa over teams such as Pitt, Minnesota and West Virginia. Rawlings plays a physical brand of football in line with what Mendenhall likes. The tight end blocks well, and he’s a capable receiver as well. His strength to this point in his career seems to be his blocking.
Jestus Johnson
Position, ranking: Offensive lineman, 3 stars
Johnson comes to Virginia with great size. He’s 6-foot-3 and weighs 330 pounds. He’s a physical blocker with plenty of room to develop. He’s a talented recruit from the Washington D.C. area, and he’s a good developmental player for Mendenhall and company.
Virginia is deep along the offensive line, so it may take time for Johnson to see the field, but when he does he has the tools to make an impact.
Sam Brady
Position, ranking: Outside linebacker, 3 stars
Brady didn’t receive an abundance of offers like some of the other players in this class. UVa, which has a knack for finding unheralded linebacker prospects and turning them into elite ACC players, is Brady’s only scholarship offer.
The North Carolina native spent time in high school at receiver, and at 200 pounds he has plenty of room to grow as a linebacker. He plays physically and possesses good speed. Brady also has very good ball skills for a linebacker, which likely comes from his time at wide receiver. He’s a decent athlete and will likely take time to develop into an ACC linebacker.
Dave Herard
Position, ranking: Cornerback, 3 stars
Herard, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, is likely excited for the Cavaliers to compete in the Orange Bowl later this month. The cornerback is rated as a three-star recruit, and while only listed at 170 pounds, he possesses good toughness. He also plays the ball well, which likely stems from his time as a high school wide receiver.
Boston College, Minnesota and Utah were among the other schools to offer Herard.
Ira Armstead
Position, ranking: Quarterback, 3 stars
A native of South Bend, Indiana, Armstead was recruiting primarily by MAC and FCS schools. Virginia was his only Power 5 offer.
Armstead plays mostly quarterback in high school. He possesses a strong arm with good accuracy, especially on deep balls, and he’s quite shifty as a runner. Mendenhall likes dual-threat quarterbacks, and Armstead fits that mold.
“We love his length, we love his athleticism, we love his measurables,” Mendenhall said.
According to the measurables, Mendenhall sees similarities between Armstead and current quarterback Bryce Perkins. He clarified that he isn’t at that stage as a player yet, but there’s a decent comparison between the two in terms of prototype and athletic ability.
Olasunkonmi Agunloye
Position, ranking: Defensive end, 3 stars
A New York native, Agunloye is a 3-star defensive end who also received offers from Pitt and UCLA, among others. He possesses solid size and strength, and he projects more as a defensive lineman than an outside linebacker in UVa’s system due to his size.
