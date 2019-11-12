The ACC announced Tuesday that the Virginia men’s basketball team’s home game against North Carolina will be played on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 7, but the option to flex the game to Dec. 8 was left open should the UVa football team qualify for the ACC title game.
Per a Virginia press release, previously issued tickets for the game will keep their Dec. 7 date, and fans will be allowed into the arena with those tickets. There is no additional action needed.
With the Cavaliers’ football team still in the thick of the ACC Coastal Division race, the ACC made the decision to move the game to Dec. 8. A win over Virginia Tech in the season finale clinches Virginia’s spot in the conference championship game, although there are still scenarios where the Cavaliers lose to the Hokies and win the Coastal.
The ACC football championship takes place Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. Virginia’s basketball game with the Tar Heels on Dec. 7 will be televised by the ACC Network.
