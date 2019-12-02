The Virginia men’s basketball team earned the No. 5 spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.
The Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) went 1-0 over the past week, beating Maine, 46-26. Through seven games, UVa leads the country in points allowed per game at 40.3 points per game. The Cavaliers are the only team in the country allowing fewer than 50 points per game.
Thanks to Monday’s ranking, the Cavaliers have now been ranked in the top five of the AP poll at some point in each of the past three seasons. It’s the team’s 51st week in the top 5 since 2010, which is the seventh-highest mark of any team in that span.
The road gets more challenging this week for the Cavaliers. Tony Bennett’s squad faces Purdue on the road Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge before returning home to face No. 7 North Carolina on Sunday.
UNC and UVa are two of four ACC teams in the top 10 of the poll. Louisville ranks No. 1, and Duke ranks 10th after a loss to Stephen F. Austin last week.
