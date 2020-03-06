CHARLOTTESVILLE — No. 7 N.C. State entered Friday’s ACC opener against Virginia with a perfect 12-0 record.
The ACC’s lone unbeaten squad, the Wolfpack strutted into Charlottesville fresh off a 24-run outing in a seven-inning thrashing of Coastal Carolina. The Wolfpack left Disharoon Park on Friday evening wounded, suffering their first loss of 2020.
The Cavaliers limited the Wolfpack to a season-low three runs in a 7-3 win in their ACC opener. While N.C. State (12-1, 0-1 ACC) only crossed home plate three times, it wasn’t for a lack of chances. The Wolfpack stranded 17 runners on the bases, including six in the opening two frames.
Regardless, UVa (11-3, 1-0 ACC) responded every time N.C. State tried to make a push and the Cavaliers worked out of numerous jams.
“You’re gonna have days where you don’t have your good stuff,” UVa reliever Andrew Abbott said. “The big thing is just going out there and competing … it could’ve went the other way, but we’re thankful that it didn’t.”
Griff McGarry, who earned the start for the Cavaliers, struggled with his command but kept the Wahoos in the game. UVa’s ace also used a few well-timed pep talks to work out of jams.
McGarry loaded the bases in the first inning on two walks and a hit batter. Pitching coach Drew Dickinson came out of the dugout for a meeting on the mound, and McGarry used a strikeout and a groundout to exit the inning with no damage done.
UVa’s Friday pitcher also loaded the bases in the second inning — this time on three walks — before catcher Logan Michaels came out with a meeting for McGarry. Whatever Michaels said worked. McGarry once again struck out a batter before using a groundout to leave the frame unharmed.
At the plate, Virginia opened the game with a Nic Kent double, but the Cavaliers stranded the sophomore on second base. In the second inning, Virginia opened with a leadoff double from Michaels, and the Cavaliers took advantage of the extra-base hit this time.
A delayed double steal from Devin Ortiz and Michaels scored a run and landed Ortiz safely at second base. After a strikeout, sophomore Jimmy Sullivan launched a two-run home run well over the right field wall and UVa led 3-0 after two innings.
Keeping the trend alive, the Wolfpack loaded the bases again in the third inning. This time, they pushed a run across.
McGarry walked a couple more in the frame — he finished the game with eight walks in four innings of work — but two strikeouts helped him escape the third inning allowing just one run.
“I don’t know if I ever seen a line score where a guy had eight walks and a hit batter and lasted four innings and we ended up winning the game,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said.
Virginia answered with its own run in the third inning despite not tallying a hit. The Cavaliers used two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch to score Zack Gelof and take a 4-1 lead.
After blank frames in the fourth and fifth innings, the Wolfpack’s Patrick Bailey ripped a line-drive double over the head of second baseman Max Cotier and deep into the right centerfield gap. Austin Murr hustled hard from first base and scored to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Much like the third inning, UVa countered an N.C. State run with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Also like the third inning, Virginia scored without tallying a hit.
Two batters were hit by pitches, and third baseman Devonte Brown booted a ball at third base with runners on first and second. The ball trickled into left field territory as Drew Hamrock scored and Kent and Sullivan reached second and third base, respectively. A Gelof sac fly gave the Cavaliers a 6-2 lead.
Abbott struck out the side in the seventh. In the eighth, Abbott struck out the first batter of the frame and appeared in control. That quickly changed when Tyler McDonough launched a home run to left field to trim UVa’s lead to 6-3.
A walk from Abbott caused O’Connor to turn to Stephen Schoch. The closer quickly recorded two outs to end the eighth.
UVa strung together three consecutive hits to score an additional run in the eighth. A Marc Lebreux single drove in the run. The Cavaliers led 7-3 heading to the ninth after scoring at least one run in every inning the Wolfpack scored.
“I hope that we are starting to show that we’ve got a resilient group that will bounce back when things don’t go their way,” O’Connor said.
Things became dicey in the ninth as the Wolfpack ended the game like they started: by loading the bases. With McDonough, who homered in the seventh inning, representing the tying run at the plate with two outs, Schoch forced a lineout to second baseman Max Cotier.
Schoch stepped off the mound, breathed sigh of relief and then celebrated as his teammates hustled out of the dugout to congratulate those on the field for finishing off the win.
Virginia took down the ACC’s lone unbeaten team to grow its winning streak to seven games.
It’s a good win for the Cavaliers, but the proud program isn’t focused on individual victories after two seasons of falling short of the NCAA Tournament.
“We enjoy this win right now,” Kent said, “but coach told us when we leave here, have a lot of humility, forget this game and move right to the next game.”
