CHARLOTTESVILLE — Recording seven runs on seven hits qualifies as a solid offensive performance for most college baseball teams.
Virginia piled up those stats in the first inning alone Friday.
The Cavaliers cruised to their third consecutive victory, and their sixth win in their last seven games, beating Dartmouth 20-1 in a dominant performance at Disharoon Park. Virginia (7-3) tallied 22 hits, only allowed two hits, struck out 16 batters and played error-free defense.
With UVa up 19 in the ninth inning, right fielder Marc Lebreux made a diving catch in foul territory to record an out. The Cavaliers were locked in for nine innings.
“From a pitcher’s perspective, you look at guys like Marc Lebreux, it’s the ninth inning, that ball is gonna be a foul ball,” junior pitcher Griff McGarry said. “He still goes all out for that and makes an incredible play. That just shows you that all of our position players are in it for nine, and that want to finish the game and they want to make plays for you. It leaves you with some confidence on the mound.”
With the game scoreless after McGarry used a strikeout to strand a Dartmouth runner on third in the top of the first, UVa sent 12 batters to the plate in a wild inning. Nic Kent hit a pair of singles in the frame and joined Zack Gelof, Brendan Rivoli, Christian Hlinka and Max Cotier as Cavaliers with an RBI in the first inning.
The first run came when Kent scored on a Gelof RBI double to left centerfield. Rivoli followed with another double down the right field line, scoring Gelof. Hlinka, Cotier and Kent all knocked in runs with singles later in the frame.
Kent put together a massive day. The sophomore went 4-for-4 with three singles and a solo home run. He scored three runs and drove in three as well. He came into the game with the goal of simplify his hitting approach. After an at-bat or two, Kent felt confident at the plate. His fourth at-bat resulted in the homer.
“My first at-bat, I rolled one over through the six-hole with two strikes, so I mean it wasn’t that great of an at-bat, but it’s just getting that confidence of getting the first hit and then keeping my approach simple,” Kent said.
Walker Jenkins came in for Kent midway through the game.
Hlinka also continued his tear at the plate. He entered the game with a team-high three home runs in just 11 at-bats. He added a career-high three RBI in Friday’s blowout victory.
Scoring seven runs in the first inning gave the Cavaliers a commanding lead, especially with McGarry on the hill. The junior tossed six innings and only allowed one hit. He walked four and struck out 12. He dominated all afternoon.
“Griff McGarry, even though he had four walks, 12 strikeouts is hard to do,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “I thought he had pretty good stuff. Certainly we’d like to see him limit a few of those [walks], but that’s a nice to start out the weekend for us on the mound.”
McGarry (3-0) has thrown 16 innings this season, allowing only 10 hits and two runs. He’s struck out 26 batters.
Maybe the only negative of the game came when Rivoli chased a ball down the left field line and dove to make the catch. Rivoli missed the ball, and more importantly, came up holding his left shoulder. He stayed in the game defensively before leaving in the bottom half of the frame.
There was no immediate update on Rivoli’s status after the game.
Outside of the Rivoli injury, just about everything went UVa’s way. The Cavaliers scored seven runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and eight in the seventh.
Dartmouth (2-3) did put one on the board when the Cavaliers walked two and hit a pair of batters to send a run across in the top of the seventh inning, but UVa answered with eight runs of its own in the bottom half.
Freshman Chris Newell blasted a grand slam to right field, which headlined the eight-run inning. The grand slam is Virginia’s first since Alex Tappen hit one in April of 2018.
“It was a 2-0 count, just hunting fastball and I got one, middle in,” Newell said. “I just tried to do damage and it happened to go out.”
Newell wasn’t the only freshman with a big game. Cotier became the first UVa player since Adam Haseley in 2016 to hit two triples in one game. Cotier and the Cavaliers finished with three triples on the afternoon.
“I love Max,” Newell said of his fellow freshman. “Max is a baller. He was busting his butt today. You could see it, and I’m really proud of the way he’s handling his business. I thought we did a great job offensively today taking it to them early and staying through all nine innings.”
At the plate, on the mound and in the field, the Cavaliers played exceptionally in their 19-run victory.
