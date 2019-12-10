Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED TOTALS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 1000 FEET. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL MARYLAND, NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO SNOW BY AROUND MIDNIGHT, THEN TAPER OFF BY DAYBREAK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. WHEN VENTURING OUTSIDE, WATCH YOUR FIRST FEW STEPS TAKEN ON STEPS, SIDEWALKS, AND DRIVEWAYS, WHICH COULD BE ICY AND SLIPPERY, INCREASING YOUR RISK OF A FALL AND INJURY. &&