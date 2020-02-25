When Virginia and Virginia Tech met on Jan. 4, the Cavaliers opened 2020 in style, demolishing the Hokies 65-39. Kihei Clark shined, finishing with 18 points and six assists.
“I thought we played one of our better games all year against them, played terrific,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said.
After that superb performance, the Cavaliers faltered, dropping three in a row and four of their next five games.
Since that stretch, the Wahoos have regained their footing. Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Cavaliers exude confidence at the moment.
Behind improved 3-point shooting and a 4-0 mark in games decided by one possession over the past eight contests, the Cavaliers find themselves in fourth place in the ACC. A fourth-place finish gives the Cavaliers a double bye in the ACC Tournament.
Virginia Tech, on the other hand, hopes a win in the Commonwealth Clash can end their skid. After losing by 26 to UVa, the Hokies won three in a row. Since then, they’ve lost seven of their past eight games and are in danger of playing in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
“Just like us, it’s just trying to find that consistency night in and night out,” Bennett said of the Hokies’ struggles.
Part of the struggles for Virginia Tech can be traced back to a shooting slump of standout freshman Landers Nolley II. After winning ACC Freshman of the Week honors five times in the first 10 weeks of the season, Nolley II hasn’t won the award since.
In his past three games, Nolley II is 8-of-44 from the field.
When the freshman is hitting shots and Virginia’s Tech offense flows, the Hokies score with the best in the country. Mike Young’s team has eclipsed 80 points five teams this season, and even after a few poor outings the Hokies rank fourth in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage at 35.4%. Only Notre Dame has made more 3-pointers among ACC teams this season.
Virginia Tech knocked down just four shots from beyond the arc in the first meeting as UVa’s defense, which leads the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage defense, clamped down on the Hokies’ shooters. Tech tallied a season-low 39 points.
“You can’t let them look at you,” Young said. “There’s gotta be constant movement and constant ball movement from side to side for it to go. They are exceptional on that side of the floor, but for us to be successful on the offensive end, we have to cut a lot sharper, our ball movement has to be a lot better, and let’s be honest, we gotta make some shots.”
The Hokies need better shooting to snap their losing streak, which won’t be easy against a stout UVa defense.
Heading into this meeting, the Cavaliers also have offensive rhythm. They’re scoring at a more efficient clip and making shots.
In its past eight games, Virginia has made 61 3-pointers. Tomas Woldetensae has 30 of those makes. He’s been electric, which has opened up the floor for Kihei Clark to drive and facilitate the offense. Clark has reached double figures in four of his past five games, and he scored nine in the one game he failed to reach 10 points. He’s also added 30 assists during that span.
Clark played well in the first meeting with the Hokies, and his latest stretch ensures Virginia Tech’s close watch in Wednesday’s matchup.
“Clark is certainly the straw that stirs the drink,” Young said. “He’s dynamic and a really, really good point guard. They’ve come into their own here over the last three weeks.”
After the first meeting, Virginia went on a skid before turning its season around. The Hokies went in the complete opposite direction, rattling off three wins before losing nearly every night on the floor.
Virginia Tech hopes a win over its in-state rival can help the Hokies finish the season strong to avoid the first round of the ACC Tournament. UVa hopes Kihei Clark can lead it to a season sweep in the Commonwealth Clash.
It’s an important game between two squads trending in opposite directions.
