The Virginia women’s basketball team continued its recent home-court dominance over ACC opponents on Thursday night in a 66-55 victory over Pittsburgh at John Paul Jones Arena.
The win was the fifth in a row at home for Virginia (13-15, 8-9 ACC), which has not lost at John Paul Jones Arena since Jan. 19. Four of those five victories have been by double digits.
Things were not looking good early on for Virginia as Pittsburgh (4-24, 1-16 ACC) jumped out to an early 9-2 lead. But the Cavaliers’ responded with a 14-1 run to take the lead.
Virginia’s lead grew to 12 points in the third quarter, but Pitt rallied to make it a three-point game with 5:24 remaining. The Cavaliers stopped the rally there and closed out the Panthers with a 10-2 run in the final five minutes to secure the victory.
“I’m really excited about the win,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “It’s a joyous occasion anytime you get a win in the ACC, but I’m not so excited about how we started. I’m a little disappointed in how we started the game coming off the game that we played at Virginia Tech. I know that my girls can play a lot better and be a lot more efficient than we were, but because we are who we are — we fight, we push, we play from start to finish, whether we’re doing the right things or not — we were able to put ourselves in a position to win.”
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby had 20 points to lead three Cavaliers in double figures. It was Willoughby’s ACC-leading 14th 20-point game of the season. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out a team-high four assists.
Lisa Jablonowski finished with 15 points, one point shy of matching her season high, and grabbed seven rebounds. Carole Miller added 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while Kylie Kornegay-Lucas pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers’ defensive efforts.
Dayshanette Harris led Pitt with 19 points.
Virginia will close out the regular season by hosting No. 8 N.C. State on Sunday at 2 p.m.
It will be Senior Day for the Cavaliers, who will honor Felicia Aiyeotan, Jablonowski, Dominique Toussaint and Willoughby prior to taking on the Wolfpack.
Before Virginia’s tilt with a top-10 foe, Thompson is eager to get her team back to practice court and fix some of the issues she saw on Thursday night.
“Again, I’m really happy about the win,” Thompson said, “but we need to go back and work on some things.”
