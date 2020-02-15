CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The worst 3-point shooting team in the ACC used 3-pointers as its greatest weapon Saturday night at North Carolina.
Tomas Woldetensae buried a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to lift Virginia over North Carolina, 64-62, at the Dean Smith Center. The shot came directly in front of Tony Bennett and the Virginia bench. They jumped to their feet as Tar Heel fans threw their hands in the air, exasperated.
“Without his 3s and his shooting, we probably aren’t in any of the games,” Virginia point guard Kihei Clark said of Woldetensae. “That’s what he came here to do.”
It doesn’t matter which ACC team appears on Virginia’s schedule. Whether it’s Boston College, Florida State, Louisville or Wake Forest, the Cavaliers find themselves in a close affair in the final minutes.
Saturday night, UNC appeared on the schedule and naturally, the game went down to the wire despite the Tar Heels' 10-14 record coming into the night.
After a rocky patch a few weeks ago, the Cavaliers (17-7, 9-5 ACC) are making a habit of winning these close contests. Woldetensae’s clutch jumper in the final seconds turned what appeared to be a heartbreaking loss into an exhilarating win.
Virginia appeared destined for a first-half lead, which would’ve been positive news for the Cavaliers, who are 13-0 when leading at halftime, but the Wahoos struggled in the final minutes of the half. UNC’s hot-shooting allowed it to enter halftime tied at 28. The Tar Heels ended the first half on a 6-0 run.
Despite shooting 13-of-23 from the floor, North Carolina turned the ball over 10 times in the first 20 minutes. Cole Anthony, the team’s primary ball handler, wasn’t the main culprit. He dropped 10 first-half points to go with three assists and just one turnover.
For Virginia, the shooting was decent. Mamadi Diakite led the way with eight first-half points, and Woldetensae knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. The team shot 11-of-26 from the field.
The game remained close into the second half, as the teams were knotted at 39 when Francisco Caffaro was fouled with 11:59 remaining. As the redshirt freshman grabbed a rebound and put up a shot attempt, he bumped Anthony in the head. UNC’s star freshman left the game to receive a bandage on a bloody gash.
When he left, Virginia went on an 8-2 run. Freshman Casey Morsell knocked down a deep jumper and added a layup during the run.
As Anthony emerged from the locker room, Garrison Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 47-44 with 8:37 remaining. When Anthony returned, the Tar Heels quickly added four points to take a 48-47 lead.
Virginia, one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, responded with a pair of clutch 3-pointers. Woldetensae buried the first to give Virginia a 50-48 lead with 6:49 left.
Morsell, who had made just 11 of his 74 attempts from beyond the arc prior to Saturday night, knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night to extend the lead to 53-48.
“It’s a good feeling to be in there,” Morsell said. “We’re in a lot of close games, and I’m not out there. I’m on the bench, and I’m like ‘I want to be out there. I want to be out there.’ Just being out there, it’s relieving. I’m thankful.”
North Carolina fought back, tying the game at 57 after Virginia’s offense went cold. The Cavaliers held the ball with less than a minute left and the game knotted at 57.
They tossed the ball into the post to Diakite, who fought through contact to make a baseline jumper and earn a trip to the free-throw line. He made the shot, giving Virginia a 60-57 lead with 48 seconds left.
UNC gave the ball to Anthony, who made a tough runner in the lane to cut the deficit to 60-59 with 27 seconds left.
After Clark made the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second, Woldetensae fouled Christian Keeling on a 3-point field goal attempt. The graduate transfer calmly knocked down all three.
Then came Woldetensae’s turn to atone for his mistake.
The JUCO transfer received a pass from Clark in the final seconds, faked a shot and stepped back for a 3-pointer in front of his bench.
“I said, ‘If you’re gonna foul, make the 3,'” Bennett said. “That’s the way we erase it.”
It came off pure, and the Cavaliers left Chapel Hill winners.
“Such a big emotional swing,” Woldetensae said, “At first, I thought I lost it for the team and then I had a chance to redeem myself.”
