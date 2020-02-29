Complete results from the 2020 Mad Anthony Mud Run
- From Staff Reports
-
-
- 0
2020 Mad Anthony Mud Run Results
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Place
|Name
|Gender
|Age
|City
|Chip Time
|1
|Joel Hayes
|M
|28
|Stuarts Draft
|33:20.4
|2
|Blaine Mainz
|M
|21
|Blacksburg
|34:01.5
|3
|Jared Nieters
|M
|42
|Amissville
|36:06.4
|4
|Garrett Rose
|M
|17
|Waynesboro
|36:34.0
|5
|Leo Callo
|M
|15
|Lyndhurst
|36:41.0
|6
|Luke Strobach
|M
|16
|Crozet
|36:50.9
|7
|Jacob Dryer
|M
|18
|Waynesboro
|37:15.2
|8
|Gray Bergert
|M
|15
|Crozet
|37:30.4
|9
|Clark Dana
|M
|14
|Staunton
|37:38.8
|10
|Joseph Ciofarri
|M
|21
|Blacksburg
|37:40.3
|11
|Xavier Thompson
|M
|26
|Charlottesville
|37:56.0
|12
|Steve Gray
|M
|41
|Staunton
|38:00.5
|13
|Drew Snyder
|M
|39
|Churchville
|38:07.1
|14
|Christina Sumner
|F
|34
|Crozet
|38:42.2
|15
|Christian Abbott
|M
|17
|Greenwood
|39:10.2
|16
|Devon Seville
|M
|20
|Blacksburg
|39:16.5
|17
|Braden Kennedy
|M
|14
|Fredericksburg
|39:23.9
|18
|Benjamin Campbell
|M
|24
|Churchville
|39:26.9
|19
|Jesse Chambers
|M
|15
|Keswick
|40:02.8
|20
|Michael Abbott
|M
|44
|Greenwood
|40:34.2
|21
|Jeff Mattie
|M
|36
|Charlottesville
|40:37.6
|22
|Keith Ramsey
|M
|31
|Stuarts Draft
|40:47.5
|23
|Roberto Priani
|M
|40
|Waynesboro
|40:59.1
|24
|Michael Strobach
|M
|48
|Crozet
|41:04.6
|25
|Skyler Kitchen
|M
|30
|Crozet
|41:14.5
|26
|Bill Campbell
|M
|59
|Churchville
|42:04.6
|27
|Enzo Cicchinelli
|M
|20
|Blacksburg
|42:12.9
|28
|Jeremy Gray
|M
|35
|Ruckersville
|42:20.2
|29
|Bridget Donaldson
|F
|45
|Charlottesville
|42:26.9
|30
|Chris Chalkley
|M
|51
|King George
|42:27.6
|31
|Bradley Cashion
|M
|45
|Verona
|42:34.7
|32
|Henry Melvin
|M
|13
|Staunton
|42:59.7
|33
|Clay Stockman
|M
|14
|Staunton
|43:20.0
|34
|John Amoroso
|M
|42
|Mechanicsville
|43:43.3
|35
|Grace Brooks
|F
|22
|Waynesboro
|43:45.4
|36
|Seth Ranck
|M
|18
|Weyers Cave
|43:47.0
|37
|Timothy Baseler
|M
|40
|King George
|44:06.5
|38
|Isaiah Bowman
|M
|15
|Mineral
|44:22.5
|39
|Brian Pugh
|M
|39
|Charlottesville
|44:26.1
|40
|Brian Fitzgerald
|M
|35
|Staunton
|44:35.8
|41
|Brandon Myrick Myrick
|M
|21
|Blacksburg
|44:49.8
|42
|Paul Callo
|M
|48
|Lyndhurst
|44:54.3
|43
|Jeff Gilligan
|M
|52
|Fishersville
|44:57.9
|44
|Jack Gilligan
|M
|15
|Fishersville
|45:03.4
|45
|Mimi Pohl
|F
|44
|Charlottesville
|45:04.9
|46
|Joshua Elms
|M
|16
|Waynesboro
|45:15.4
|47
|William Terry
|M
|17
|Waynesboro
|45:28.3
|48
|Justin Hill
|M
|16
|Waynesboro
|45:31.1
|49
|Keith Lancaster
|M
|49
|Crozet
|45:36.4
|50
|Joseph Lihos
|M
|15
|Staunton
|46:32.5
|51
|Michael Killen
|M
|35
|Verona
|46:32.6
|52
|Eric Pritchett
|M
|49
|Staunton
|46:42.0
|53
|Chase Eklund
|M
|24
|Waynesboro
|46:46.7
|54
|Karyl Atkins
|F
|28
|Henrico
|46:53.2
|55
|Isaac Bagley
|M
|39
|Staunton
|47:17.3
|56
|Chris Ornelas
|M
|35
|Waynesboro
|47:35.9
|57
|Pam Ramsey
|F
|31
|Stuarts Draft
|47:43.3
|58
|Ty Lafferty
|M
|16
|Waynesboro
|47:46.1
|59
|Jessica Dryer
|F
|13
|Waynesboro
|48:10.9
|60
|David Meeks
|M
|50
|Fishersville
|48:20.2
|61
|Joshua Cann
|M
|24
|Glen Allen
|48:22.3
|62
|CJ Allen
|F
|34
|Waynesboro
|48:31.9
|63
|Mike Loy
|M
|48
|Great Falls, MT
|48:56.8
|64
|Matt Hodges
|M
|52
|Stanardsville
|48:57.3
|65
|Riley Malone
|M
|17
|Waynesboro
|49:18.4
|66
|Humes Franklin
|M
|44
|Fishersville
|49:49.9
|67
|Richard Sakshaug
|M
|40
|Stuarts Draft
|50:15.1
|68
|Jim Lagrua
|M
|57
|Waynesboro
|50:20.5
|69
|Elizabeth Abbott
|F
|13
|Greenwood
|50:21.5
|70
|Kylie Garrety
|F
|27
|Blacksburg
|50:31.2
|71
|Mark Brooks
|M
|64
|Waynesboro
|50:40.3
|72
|Andrew Hersey
|M
|60
|Richmond
|50:42.2
|73
|—
|M
|50:43.6
|74
|Erik Salgado
|M
|21
|Woodbridge
|51:02.6
|75
|Dakota Wolfe
|M
|21
|Saint Marys, WV
|51:13.1
|76
|Abigail Bang
|F
|16
|Staunton
|51:15.0
|77
|Damian McLaughlin
|M
|28
|Waynesboro
|51:27.7
|78
|Daniel Jennings Brooks
|M
|22
|Waynesboro
|51:29.4
|79
|Chip Petty
|M
|48
|Mechanicsville
|51:30.5
|80
|Andrew Mackenzie
|M
|56
|Weyers Cave
|52:05.2
|81
|Jacob Shenk
|M
|62
|Rockingham
|52:16.9
|82
|Ethan Gaudin
|M
|15
|Waynesboro
|52:19.4
|83
|Dominick Brown
|M
|14
|Waynesboro
|52:19.8
|84
|Maya Hally
|F
|21
|Waynesboro
|52:23.6
|85
|Claire Brooks
|F
|25
|Waynesboro
|52:24.8
|86
|Ryan Parks
|M
|36
|Princeton, WV
|52:41.5
|87
|Justin Green
|M
|34
|Newport News
|52:59.2
|88
|Rachael Green
|F
|24
|Newport News
|53:03.2
|89
|Phillip Bartley
|M
|35
|Fishersville
|53:09.4
|90
|Jenna Fleming
|F
|15
|Staunton
|53:24.0
|91
|Joseph Fleming
|M
|53
|Staunton
|53:24.7
|92
|Gene Oxford
|M
|42
|Waynesboro
|53:27.2
|93
|Josh Deaver
|M
|36
|Waynesboro
|53:28.6
|94
|Mike Dozier
|M
|50
|Virginia Beach
|53:28.8
|95
|Mark Brown
|M
|51
|Hudgins
|53:32.1
|96
|Jon Ritter
|M
|26
|Woodbridge
|53:41.8
|97
|Cooper Stroh
|M
|25
|Manassas
|53:47.0
|98
|Bruce Pullen
|M
|56
|Midlothian
|53:47.5
|99
|Matt Dana
|M
|47
|Staunton
|54:04.3
|100
|Scott Taylor
|M
|47
|Waynesboro
|54:04.6
|101
|Cesar Ruiz
|M
|21
|Waynesboro
|54:10.6
|102
|Kenneth Slack
|M
|49
|Waynesboro
|54:13.8
|103
|Michael Barrett
|M
|61
|Lyndhurst
|54:14.4
|104
|Dave Irvin
|M
|57
|Staunton
|54:15.2
|105
|Jamie Shand
|F
|34
|Lyndhurst
|54:15.7
|106
|Carl Stieren
|M
|44
|Mc Gaheysville
|54:17.1
|107
|Mariela Ruiz
|F
|16
|Waynesboro
|54:24.1
|108
|Shawn Tucker
|F
|45
|Bozeman, MT
|54:30.9
|109
|Ethan Kennedy
|M
|12
|Fredericksburg
|54:43.8
|110
|Ryan Cichon
|M
|30
|Staunton
|54:45.6
|111
|Zeb Hays
|M
|33
|Fishersville
|54:58.1
|112
|Jessica Fitzgerald
|F
|31
|Staunton
|55:01.5
|113
|Everleigh Stokes
|F
|27
|Charlottesville
|55:01.5
|114
|Gary Marshall
|M
|58
|Staunton
|55:05.1
|115
|Gabriel Bowman
|M
|39
|Mineral
|55:12.6
|116
|Jonathan Carroll
|M
|41
|Staunton
|55:16.8
|117
|Stevie Wilt
|M
|15
|Staunton
|55:44.0
|118
|Charles Bowman
|M
|31
|Harrisonburg
|55:53.6
|119
|Crystal Shenk
|F
|36
|Rockingham
|56:10.9
|120
|W.R. Good
|M
|59
|Elkton
|56:32.3
|121
|John Parks III
|M
|47
|Montoursville, PA
|57:10.0
|122
|Sarah McCumsey
|F
|33
|North Charleston, SC
|57:20.3
|123
|Keith Somers
|M
|56
|Mount Crawford
|57:28.9
|124
|Alisha Nix
|F
|35
|Waynesboro
|57:32.0
|125
|Francis Ko
|M
|17
|Waynesboro
|58:30.7
|126
|Amy Roberts
|F
|54
|Waynesboro
|58:39.8
|127
|Stephen Goadhouse
|M
|50
|Crozet
|58:52.0
|128
|Jake Hughes
|M
|23
|Williamsburg
|58:59.3
|129
|Brian Gudmundsson
|M
|62
|Fredericksburg
|59:02.0
|130
|Cherie Gudmundsson
|F
|52
|Fredericksburg
|59:04.3
|131
|Jake Finkelstein
|M
|22
|Henrico
|59:09.4
|132
|Mitch Jew
|M
|29
|Richmond
|59:10.0
|133
|Amy Hughes
|F
|22
|Williamsburg
|59:30.1
|134
|Eric Dragan
|M
|42
|Lynchburg
|59:42.9
|135
|Ryan Dragan
|M
|38
|York, PA
|59:43.8
|136
|Chas Smith
|M
|34
|Staunton
|59:52.1
|137
|Lara Smith
|F
|32
|Staunton
|59:56.6
|138
|Phineas Godbold
|M
|16
|Stanardsville
|00:03.1
|139
|Patrick Robertson
|M
|32
|Fishersville
|00:13.4
|140
|Elizabeth Poole
|F
|45
|Crozet
|00:14.7
|141
|Trevor Henry
|M
|53
|Charlottesville
|00:15.7
|142
|Marisha Williams
|F
|36
|Waynesboro
|00:19.8
|143
|Daniel Chambers
|M
|46
|Keswick
|00:23.2
|144
|Ryan Lepsch
|M
|30
|Waynesboro
|00:35.4
|145
|Veronica Franco
|F
|37
|Charlottesville
|00:38.6
|146
|Jericho Edwards
|M
|15
|Mount Jackson
|01:03.4
|147
|Armando Vazquez
|M
|36
|Charlottesville
|01:05.6
|148
|Audrey Van Dyke
|F
|12
|Staunton
|01:11.3
|149
|Michael Van Dyke
|M
|43
|Staunton
|01:16.5
|150
|Rickey Clodfelter
|M
|41
|Linden
|01:31.8
|151
|J.J. Redifer
|F
|14
|Waynesboro
|01:34.0
|152
|Zachary Rankin
|M
|13
|Waynesboro
|01:38.0
|153
|Cameron Chaboudy
|M
|46
|Herndon
|01:40.9
|154
|Samuel Lewis
|M
|16
|Waynesboro
|01:48.1
|155
|Colton Redifer
|M
|12
|Waynesboro
|01:53.0
|156
|Thomas Caldwell
|M
|29
|Waynesboro
|02:08.3
|157
|Daniel Moore
|M
|39
|Charlottesville
|02:27.8
|158
|Neohni Warner
|F
|43
|Fishersville
|02:31.2
|159
|Jakob Ingersoll
|M
|27
|Scottsville
|02:32.1
|160
|Kevin Cheung
|M
|26
|Staunton
|02:45.9
|161
|David Sawyer
|M
|48
|Waynesboro
|02:54.9
|162
|Bernadette Mack
|F
|43
|Waynesboro
|02:55.0
|163
|Brian Collins
|M
|51
|Ruckersville
|03:28.4
|164
|Tara O'Donnell
|F
|29
|Keswick
|03:30.2
|165
|Jordan Marchini
|M
|14
|Waynesboro
|03:32.4
|166
|Brandon Leyva
|M
|24
|Portsmouth
|03:34.9
|167
|Stella Bowman
|F
|33
|Charlottesville
|03:47.5
|168
|Bo Hammond
|M
|47
|Mount Sidney
|03:53.8
|169
|Ryan Braziel
|M
|45
|Weyers Cave
|03:54.3
|170
|Caeden Aleshire
|M
|13
|Crimora
|04:36.6
|171
|Will Wright
|M
|13
|Fishersville
|04:36.7
|172
|Jacob Hostetter
|M
|13
|Waynesboro
|04:38.6
|173
|Joey Wright
|M
|46
|Fishersville
|04:39.1
|174
|derrick aleshire
|M
|40
|Crimora
|04:41.9
|175
|Miles Peterson
|M
|21
|Portsmouth
|04:44.6
|176
|Donny Wyatt
|M
|42
|Crozet
|04:57.5
|177
|Dan Meenan
|M
|52
|Afton
|04:58.3
|178
|Christa Warren
|F
|36
|Powhatan
|04:59.3
|179
|Ronald Bell
|M
|26
|Troy
|04:59.8
|180
|Andy Wilson
|M
|53
|Palmyra
|05:01.7
|181
|Wayne Scott
|M
|55
|Palmyra
|05:02.5
|182
|Dana Jones
|F
|30
|Waynesboro
|05:04.3
|183
|Stephanie Painter
|F
|28
|Weyers Cave
|05:06.6
|184
|Laurel Dent
|F
|16
|Charlottesville
|05:10.8
|185
|Robert Dent
|M
|42
|Charlottesville
|05:11.2
|186
|Jaiden Johnston
|M
|13
|Staunton
|05:25.4
|187
|Jenifer Lantz
|F
|21
|Fairview, PA
|05:44.8
|188
|Sam Rothrock
|M
|37
|Waynesboro
|05:49.7
|189
|John Lantz
|M
|49
|Fairview, PA
|05:55.6
|190
|Melissa Hostetter
|F
|48
|Waynesboro
|06:26.6
|191
|Thomas Gills
|M
|57
|Charlottesville
|06:26.8
|192
|Samuel Hostetter
|M
|53
|Waynesboro
|06:27.5
|193
|Jared Quesenberry
|M
|33
|Bedford
|06:28.1
|194
|Thomas Hanna
|M
|48
|Waynesboro
|06:29.2
|195
|Suzanne Toluba
|F
|28
|Chatham
|06:31.3
|196
|Chad Snoddy
|M
|30
|Harrisonburg
|06:32.5
|197
|Tessa Quesenberry
|F
|32
|Bedford
|06:33.3
|198
|Alaina Roane
|F
|34
|Staunton
|06:36.1
|199
|Michael Link
|M
|50
|Winchester
|06:48.1
|200
|Melissa Ochoa
|F
|48
|Inwood, WV
|06:51.9
|201
|Parker Johnston
|F
|11
|Staunton
|06:59.4
|202
|Brook Loar
|F
|12
|Staunton
|06:59.5
|203
|Josalyn Matthews
|F
|12
|Staunton
|07:02.0
|204
|Cheyenne Ruiz
|F
|22
|Waynesboro
|07:06.8
|205
|Brandon Sanders
|M
|30
|Waynesboro
|07:43.7
|206
|Michael Loker
|M
|29
|Waynesboro
|07:43.8
|207
|Ross Morland
|M
|36
|Stuarts Draft
|07:45.7
|208
|Tami Collins
|F
|44
|Ruckersville
|08:00.8
|209
|Amber Showalter
|F
|36
|Harrisonburg
|08:04.0
|210
|William Thomas
|M
|34
|Harrisonburg
|08:05.0
|211
|Kasie McCormick
|F
|28
|Waynesboro
|08:40.2
|212
|Michael Thomas
|M
|49
|Appomattox
|08:51.1
|213
|Josh Shull
|M
|37
|Mount Crawford
|08:54.3
|214
|Cara Hayes
|F
|25
|Stuarts Draft
|09:03.2
|215
|Katie Hall
|F
|41
|Staunton
|09:11.1
|216
|Mitchell Hillman
|M
|31
|Charlottesville
|09:11.9
|217
|John Carter
|M
|54
|inwood, WV
|09:35.8
|218
|Lavonia Beauzieux
|F
|36
|Harrisonburg
|10:12.7
|219
|Megan Breeden
|F
|34
|Bridgewater
|10:13.3
|220
|Daniel Rey
|M
|42
|Stephenson
|10:16.0
|221
|Mary Jo Kricorian
|F
|48
|Staunton
|10:16.2
|222
|Don Ingham
|M
|41
|Stuarts Draft
|10:23.5
|223
|Jeff Pietrowski
|M
|53
|Waynesboro
|10:23.9
|224
|Gillian Chambers
|F
|17
|Keswick
|10:25.2
|225
|Nate Chambers
|M
|14
|Keswick
|10:27.0
|226
|Logan Peters
|M
|32
|Waynesboro
|11:07.6
|227
|Thomas Clark
|M
|60
|Poquoson
|11:17.3
|228
|Ashley Birckhead
|F
|30
|Scottsville
|11:40.9
|229
|Marie Pace
|F
|41
|Scottsville
|11:41.7
|230
|Mitchell Pace
|M
|41
|Scottsville
|11:42.3
|231
|Lisa Black
|F
|49
|Stuarts Draft
|11:43.7
|232
|Chenyrot Ung
|M
|30
|Waynesboro
|12:05.0
|233
|Andre Ellis
|M
|13
|Staunton
|12:17.7
|234
|Maggie Jacobs
|F
|15
|Waynesboro
|12:20.2
|235
|Claire Vanderwater
|F
|17
|Gordonsville
|12:38.8
|236
|Michelle Weeks
|F
|45
|Waynesboro
|12:40.1
|237
|Donald Lace
|M
|46
|Gordonsville
|12:40.2
|238
|Cassie Lantz
|F
|38
|Staunton
|12:49.3
|239
|Julia Fogg
|F
|25
|Fairfax Station
|13:04.6
|240
|Alexandra Fogg
|F
|29
|Fairfax Station
|13:05.1
|241
|Alan Fogg
|M
|62
|Fairfax Station
|13:05.8
|242
|Clare Burke
|F
|43
|Staunton
|13:29.9
|243
|Theresa Murphy
|F
|35
|Staunton
|13:30.2
|244
|Temple Toms
|F
|27
|Staunton
|13:41.1
|245
|Justin Toms
|M
|34
|Staunton
|13:41.3
|246
|Ryan Clifton
|M
|39
|Weyers Cave
|14:03.4
|247
|Hannah Eastman
|F
|13
|Harrisonburg
|14:18.2
|248
|Lorrie Ailstock
|F
|29
|Waynesboro
|14:21.8
|249
|Melissa Galvin
|F
|42
|Verona
|14:57.8
|250
|Annmarie Everhart
|F
|28
|Waynesboro
|15:13.6
|251
|Valerie Zimmerman
|F
|43
|Crozet
|15:36.8
|252
|Kevin Thompson
|M
|39
|Staunton
|15:51.5
|253
|Donna Thompson
|F
|35
|Staunton
|15:56.2
|254
|Brent McWhorter
|M
|43
|Staunton
|15:56.2
|255
|Issaac Izzillo
|M
|43
|Staunton
|15:57.7
|256
|Robert Cairns
|M
|61
|Waynesboro
|15:59.5
|257
|William Ephraim
|M
|32
|Harrisonburg
|16:18.7
|258
|Kristen Ephraim
|F
|31
|Harrisonburg
|16:19.2
|259
|K. Douglass Hopkins
|F
|61
|Fairfield
|16:28.2
|260
|Robin Vilt
|F
|34
|Harrisonburg
|16:29.8
|261
|Devon Dean
|F
|24
|Grottoes
|17:23.5
|262
|Claire Plautz
|F
|45
|Lyndhurst
|17:28.3
|263
|Briar Rae Tures
|F
|25
|Charlottesville
|17:34.2
|264
|Jaxon Wilfong
|M
|15
|Waynesboro
|17:34.6
|265
|Enita Pilipovic
|F
|37
|Waynesboro
|17:37.3
|266
|Christopher Hale
|M
|49
|Elkton
|17:37.8
|267
|Kennth Wilfong
|M
|43
|Waynesboro
|17:41.7
|268
|Stephanie Bowman
|F
|37
|Mineral
|18:28.7
|269
|Bridget Foster
|F
|40
|Morrisville, NC
|18:44.6
|270
|George Foster
|M
|47
|Morrisville, NC
|18:44.8
|271
|Rahmes Hall
|M
|16
|Waynesboro
|18:48.6
|272
|Mary Anson
|F
|58
|Waynesboro
|18:53.5
|273
|Torii Deaner
|F
|38
|Staunton
|19:01.7
|274
|Carrie Martin
|F
|30
|Staunton
|19:01.7
|275
|Gillian Luong
|F
|19
|Stafford
|19:02.7
|276
|Jasmine Le
|F
|20
|Stafford
|19:04.5
|277
|Brandon Luong
|M
|31
|Stafford
|19:04.7
|278
|David Akers
|M
|23
|Elkton
|19:14.8
|279
|Marcus Skaflen
|M
|39
|Keezletown
|19:16.9
|280
|Jared Jerlinski
|M
|33
|Harrisonburg
|19:18.6
|281
|Chloe Jerlinski
|F
|33
|Harrisonburg
|19:24.8
|282
|David Dorzweiler
|M
|35
|Port Republic
|19:24.9
|283
|Andrea Skaflen
|F
|40
|Keezletown
|19:25.1
|284
|Andrew Mayfield
|M
|19
|Verona
|19:47.6
|285
|Rachel Gutierrez
|F
|30
|Staunton
|19:55.9
|286
|Guthrie George
|M
|34
|Harrisonburg
|19:58.2
|287
|Emily Brown
|F
|41
|Waynesboro
|19:58.3
|288
|Adrienne Lopez
|F
|27
|Broadway
|20:10.5
|289
|Jill Conley
|F
|50
|Staunton
|20:12.3
|290
|Michelle Butler
|F
|64
|College Park, MD
|20:12.8
|291
|Liz Brown
|F
|48
|Staunton
|20:13.0
|292
|Donna Kočka
|F
|58
|Staunton
|20:13.5
|293
|Erica Willford
|F
|26
|Weyers Cave
|20:36.1
|294
|Jonathan Sandoval
|M
|25
|Weyers Cave
|20:38.7
|295
|Mandy Baskin
|F
|44
|Gordonsville
|21:15.8
|296
|Jon Clouston
|M
|29
|Blacksburg
|21:16.2
|297
|Haley Flach
|F
|18
|Chesapeake
|21:41.9
|298
|John Flach
|M
|46
|Chesapeake
|21:43.4
|299
|rachel liptrap
|F
|30
|Swoope
|22:10.1
|300
|Nicholas Jones
|M
|15
|—
|22:10.9
|301
|Sara Potter
|F
|30
|Staunton
|22:27.6
|302
|Allen Cox
|M
|61
|Buckingham
|22:30.5
|303
|MacKenzie Pettrey
|F
|34
|Stuarts Draft
|22:30.9
|304
|Sabrina Shifflett
|F
|34
|Stuarts Draft
|22:31.4
|305
|Mark Wilson
|M
|53
|Fishersville
|22:50.3
|306
|Rachel Hutchins
|F
|32
|Fishersville
|22:51.7
|307
|Molly Kirk
|F
|36
|Bumpass
|22:57.6
|308
|Niki Hahn
|F
|46
|Eighty Four, PA
|23:00.0
|309
|William Phelps
|M
|31
|Amherst
|23:12.0
|310
|Holly Phelps
|F
|25
|Amherst
|23:12.3
|311
|Martha Campbell
|F
|47
|Afton
|23:28.2
|312
|Jason Collins
|M
|46
|Stuarts Draft
|23:47.8
|313
|Meghan Carty
|F
|40
|Stuarts Draft
|23:49.1
|314
|Mya Ripple
|F
|15
|—
|23:58.2
|315
|Ashley Arnold
|F
|23
|Reston
|24:04.5
|316
|Travis Peska
|M
|29
|Reston
|24:05.3
|317
|Kyle Byrd
|M
|25
|Waynesboro
|24:51.6
|318
|Tori Marrs
|F
|30
|Madison Heights
|25:42.6
|319
|Michael Powell
|M
|34
|Madison Heights
|25:44.8
|320
|Heather Powell
|F
|33
|Madison Heights
|25:45.4
|321
|Angel Fitzgerald
|F
|33
|Mc Gaheysville
|25:46.5
|322
|Robyn Salamat
|F
|39
|Mount Sidney
|25:46.9
|323
|Pamela Rankin
|F
|39
|Staunton
|25:46.9
|324
|Holly Pritt
|F
|38
|Staunton
|25:47.8
|325
|Sam Torres
|F
|23
|Weyers Cave
|25:48.3
|326
|Martha Mikell
|F
|44
|Stuarts Draft
|26:04.5
|327
|Chandler Johnson
|M
|18
|Stuart's Draft
|26:05.0
|328
|Justin Salyards
|M
|34
|Staunton
|26:12.4
|329
|Erica Ortiz
|F
|37
|Staunton
|26:13.1
|330
|Danyl Edwards
|M
|26
|Lyndhurst
|26:15.6
|331
|Dennis Edwards Jr.
|M
|45
|Lyndhurst
|26:26.7
|332
|Kristen D'Allura
|F
|27
|Waynesboro
|26:54.9
|333
|Garrett Veldman
|M
|28
|Harrisonburg
|27:08.3
|334
|Michael Smith
|M
|56
|Charlottesville
|27:14.6
|335
|Venetia Smith
|F
|15
|Charlottesville
|27:14.9
|336
|Thony Aceituno
|M
|36
|Harrisonburg
|27:16.5
|337
|Rachael Connelly
|F
|25
|Waynesboro
|27:23.6
|338
|Lesley McLain
|F
|34
|Staunton
|27:23.9
|339
|Hannah Campbell
|F
|27
|Harrisonburg
|27:32.3
|340
|Betty Aceituno
|F
|37
|Harrisonburg
|28:10.6
|341
|Eric Laser
|M
|63
|Staunton
|28:18.8
|342
|Dana Shomo
|F
|31
|Raphine
|28:19.2
|343
|Kristin Arehart
|F
|32
|Steeles Tavern
|28:19.4
|344
|Aidan Newcity
|F
|26
|Harrisonburg
|28:19.9
|345
|Emmy Hall
|F
|33
|Churchville
|28:20.0
|346
|Charity Kelley
|F
|35
|Weyers Cave
|28:20.9
|347
|Russell Eddins
|M
|53
|Waynesboro
|28:47.8
|348
|Pamela Davis
|F
|59
|Staunton
|28:48.2
|349
|Jeff Knight
|M
|49
|Waynesboro
|28:50.9
|350
|Madison Graham
|F
|15
|Waynesboro
|28:59.2
|351
|Amanda Deaton
|F
|31
|Weyers Cave
|29:23.7
|352
|Sherry Gray
|F
|35
|Ruckersville
|29:24.1
|353
|Amber Petruccy
|F
|28
|Swoope
|29:24.3
|354
|Rex Elsea
|M
|36
|Weyers Cave
|29:24.3
|355
|Casey Eldridge
|F
|36
|Waynesboro
|29:24.4
|356
|Carla Lam
|F
|32
|Verona
|29:24.6
|357
|Rachel Eppard
|F
|27
|Ruckersville
|29:24.7
|358
|Joshua OConnor
|M
|35
|Fredericksburg
|29:25.5
|359
|Abby Byrd
|F
|24
|Waynesboro
|29:25.6
|360
|Daleana Olwage
|F
|35
|Troutville
|29:43.0
|361
|Beth Scott
|F
|39
|Mount Jackson
|30:00.3
|362
|Jeff Graham
|M
|40
|Waynesboro
|30:24.7
|363
|Cara Graham
|F
|41
|Waynesboro
|30:26.4
|364
|Brayden Murphy
|M
|12
|Afton
|30:29.4
|365
|Lina Greenwood
|F
|41
|Afton
|30:30.3
|366
|Anne Gardner
|F
|14
|Staunton
|30:33.6
|367
|Jenny Harvey
|F
|45
|30:34.3
|368
|Dan Carter
|M
|43
|Staunton
|31:01.8
|369
|Lauren Rinker
|F
|28
|Stuarts Draft
|32:05.1
|370
|chris staley
|M
|33
|Alexandria
|35:18.0
|371
|Ramiro Hernandez
|M
|32
|Woodbridge
|35:30.7
|372
|Thomas Freeman
|M
|37
|Washington, DC
|36:07.6
|373
|Noah Mercer
|M
|42
|Mechanicsville
|36:19.9
|374
|Allison May
|F
|38
|Mechanicsville
|36:22.1
|375
|Abe Mikell
|M
|40
|Stuarts Draft
|36:22.9
|376
|Bruce Van dear Linde
|M
|72
|Charlottesville
|36:24.6
|377
|Rebecca McNeely
|F
|55
|Mc Gaheysville
|38:02.6
|378
|Lee McNeely
|M
|53
|Mc Gaheysville
|38:02.8
|379
|Danny Gomez
|M
|48
|Greenville
|40:34.0
|380
|Nayquan Brayboy-King
|M
|23
|Lyndhurst
|40:43.1
|381
|Ashley Edwards
|F
|25
|Lyndhurst
|40:44.6
|382
|Cody Bland
|M
|30
|Staunton
|40:59.3
|383
|Meghan Earls
|F
|30
|Staunton
|41:46.4
|384
|Stefanie Browne
|F
|36
|Ruckersville
|42:01.5
|385
|Christopher McVey
|M
|34
|Waynesboro
|42:14.8
|386
|Crystal Bradley
|F
|40
|Staunton
|46:04.2
|387
|Cynthia Drury
|F
|39
|Charlottesville
|46:49.8
|388
|Leah Owen
|F
|40
|Charlottesville
|46:50.1
|389
|Lukpla Gerbert
|F
|38
|Charlottesville
|46:50.5
|390
|Kira Sullivan
|F
|42
|Free Union
|46:50.7
|391
|Meghann Lam
|F
|34
|Harrisonburg
|47:19.0
|392
|Lindsay Clark
|F
|34
|Charlottesville
|51:24.3
|393
|Hope Smith
|F
|49
|Charlottesville
|51:29.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
TRENDING NOW
-
Softball players want lights installed on county school fields
-
Riverheads girls basketball put up fight against Rappahannock, 51-41
-
Riverheads boys basketball team knocks down 8 3-pointers to beat Franklin
-
Stuarts Draft boys basketball team beats Buckingham to reach state tournament
-
Boys basketball playoff lineups
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.