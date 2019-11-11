The Virginia men’s basketball team can’t buy a 3-point basket.
Fortunately for the Cavaliers, their opponents can’t reach 40 points against the Pack Line defense.
Virginia is averaging 56.5 points per game, and the Cavaliers are 8-of-50 on 3-point shots. Despite woeful 3-point shooting, the Cavaliers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the season with a pair of convincing victories.
They beat Syracuse 48-34 last Wednesday before knocking off James Madison 65-34 Sunday evening.
Both Syracuse and JMU struggled to create offense, and driving into the lane proved nearly impossible against the Cavaliers. Through two games, Virginia’s opponents have taken 60 shots from beyond the arc compared to just 48 shots from inside the 3-point line. Both Syracuse and JMU failed to reach 25% shooting for the game.
The Cavaliers also have blocked 10 shots through two contests, making it even tougher for teams to take the ball to the rim.
“We prepared for the actions, but it’s really hard once you get on the court for 40 minutes with guys like that,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “With all due respect, I think that my guys are talented, and I’ll take them to fight with anybody, but this is a really, really big test. It’s hard to get ready for them.”
Preparing for UVa’s length can be a challenge. The Cavaliers use Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff on the inside, and Braxton Key and Kody Stattmann play small forward and shooting guard, respectively. All four of those players are at least 6-foot-7, and they were all on the floor to open the second half against the Dukes. Virginia outscored JMU 34-11 in the final 20 minutes.
“There are so many possessions during the game, and the defense has to hold you in there when shots aren’t falling or you’re not as adept offensively,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.
Shots weren’t falling for the Cavaliers against JMU, and they had similar struggles against Syracuse. The Wahoos shot an identical 4-of-25 from the 3-point line in both of their wins.
Only Mamadi Diakite is shooting over 30% from beyond the 3-point line through two games. He’s 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. The backcourt combination of Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Stattmann and Tomas Woldetensae is 5-of-36 (13.9%) on 3-point shots. Morsell, a talented freshman recruit, went 0-of-9 from the floor in the win over JMU.
Clark feels confident that Morsell and Stattmann will find their groove offensively in the coming games.
“We know they’re both elite shooters,” Clark said. “It’s really their first year just getting on the floor and playing big minutes. I just tell them to keep shooting. They’re both elite shooters and everyone on the team is going to need them to keep shooting.”
It’s important to remember the team’s inexperience. Coming into this season, Stattmann had played just 73 minutes. He’s up to 52 minutes through two contests. His season high in minutes as a freshman was 12 in a win over Morgan State. He’s eclipsed that in his first two games as a sophomore. Morsell played in high school last season, and he’s still developing as a shooter.
The Cavaliers are going through expected growing paints in the backcourt, but it’s far too early for Virginia fans to panic. Woldetensae, a solid shooter in practice, sat out Sunday’s game with a boot on his left leg.
Attacking the rim proved beneficial in the second half against JMU, and the Cavaliers were effective inside the 3-point line on the night, shooting 22-of-43 on 2-point shots.
With deep shots not falling, Virginia leaned on a talented frontcourt with meaningful playing experience.
“We knew our backcourt was going to be thin, but we finally got into the lane and got some penetration and had some stuff at the basket as opposed to standing like scarecrows around the perimeter and not looking to attack, but we’ll keep working,” Bennett said.
There’s plenty of work to be done for the defending national champions. Shooting 16% on 3-point shots won’t cut it when the schedule becomes tougher, but if the Cavaliers continue playing elite defense, they’ll have time to work out the shooting kinks before the concerns start showing up in the loss column.
