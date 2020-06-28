STUARTS DRAFT — Montezuma took the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning and held on for a 7-5 victory Sunday night at the Diamond Club over the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks.
The victory was the first of the season for the Braves after they dropped a doubleheader to Grottoes on Saturday. With the loss, Draft drops to 0-2 on the season.
After three scoreless innings, the visitors struck for three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Will Wagner led off the inning with a base hit and stole second. With one out, Adam Hackenburg walked to put runners at first and second. Both runners advanced on a passed ball and Wagner scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the game. Kyle Armstrong drew a two-out walk to put two runners on and Tavian Hall followed with a two-run double to left, giving the Braves a 3-0 lead.
The home team answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Henry Cooke doubled with one out and Cody Bartley followed with a run-scoring single to put the Dbacks on the board. Tyler Wilcher and Kent Rooklin both singled with two outs to load the sacks. Terrell Thompson then drew a bases-loaded walk to trim the Montezuma lead to 3-2.
The teams traded single runs in the fifth inning.
In the top of the inning, Jeremy Wagner and Will Wagner opened the frame with back-to-back singles. A one-out base hit by Hackenburg scored Jeremy Wagner to put the Braves up 4-2.
Cooke got that run back with a solo homer in the bottom half of the fifth, slicing the Montezuma lead to 4-3.
Montezuma padded the margin in the seventh when Will Wagner walked and Jacob Haney followed with a triple to dead center, pushing the Braves' lead to 5-3.
The Braves added what proved to be two key insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Will Wagner's two-run homer, making the score 7-3.
Draft threatened in the bottom of the ninth against Braves' reliever Keegan Oliver. Rooklin walked to lead off the inning and, with one out, Will Haas launched a long homer over the fence in left center, trimming the Montezuma advantage to 7-5. Jack Pausic walked, but Oliver struck out the next two batters to preserve Montezuma's first win of the season, 7-5.
Will Wagner was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs on the night to lead the Braves' offense. Cooke was 3-for-5, including a double and home at the plate, to lead the Dbacks.
The Diamondbacks will be action Tuesday night when they host the Elkton Blue Sox at for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.