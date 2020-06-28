STUARTS DRAFT — Bridgewater spoiled the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks’ home opener Saturday night, scoring eight runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a 14-6 victory in Rockingham County Baseball League action at The Diamond Club.
The visiting Reds took a 6-4 lead to the eighth, but the Dbacks tallied two runs in the bottom half of the eighth to tie the score. With two outs and no one on base, Tyler Wilcher reached on an error and Kent Rooklin was hit by a pitch. Reeves Whitmore then lined a single to left to score Wilcher and when the ball bounced past the leftfielder, Rooklin came around to score, tying the game at 6-6.
The game moved into extra innings and the Reds put the game away, sending 13 batters to the plate in the top of the 10th inning. George Laase led off the inning and reached on an error. With one out, Gray Sherfey hit a one hopper back to mound. The throw to second pulled the shortstop of the bag with Laase and Sherfey both safe on the play.
Corbin Lucas then singled to center, scoring Laase with the go ahead run. The Dbacks intentionally walked Tyler Mahone and Waring Graber was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kyle Eagle then broke the game open with a bases-clearing double to dead center, giving the visitors a 10-6 lead
The Reds continued to pour it on as Laase plated a run with a double to make it 11-6. Derek Shifflett drove in a run with a single and Sherfey followed with a two-run double, putting the margin at 14-6.
Garber retired the Dbacks in order in the bottom of the 10th to finish off the 14-6 win.
Tyler Mahone provided the early offense for the Reds, driving in their first five runs with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and a bases-loaded double in the fifth. Jacob Grabeel added three hits for the winners and Sherfey had two base hits.
Garber picked up the win on the mound, working 3.1 innings and allowing two runs, both unearned on one hit. He struck out two and hit one batter. Shifflett gave the Reds a strong start on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up four runs, two of which were earned. The RCBL vet allowed five hits and struck out eight.
The top of the order was productive for the Dbacks as leadoff man Terrell Thompson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two-hole hitter Will Haas added two base hits.
Calyb King turned in a solid start on the mound for Stuarts Draft, pitching six innings and allowing five runs, just two earned, on five hits. He struck out 10 batters.
The Dbacks will look to pick up their first win when they host Montezuma on Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.