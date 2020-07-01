STUARTS DRAFT — With a boost from a first-inning grand slam and solid relief pitching, the Elkton Blue Sox picked up their first win of the Rockingham County Baseball League season, defeating Stuarts Draft 11-3 on Tuesday night.
Former Page County standout Tristan Gordon smashed a grand slam down the line and over the left field fence to get the Blue Sox (1-2) rolling in a five-run first inning.
Errors and walks were costly for the Diamondbacks (0-3), who were also looking for their first win of the young season.
All told, Stuarts Draft committed six errors in the field and their pitchers walked eight Elkton batters, including three in the first inning Blue Sox rally.
Elkton picked up its sixth run in the top of the fourth on two base hits and an error in right field.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Diamondbacks tried to get back into the game, scoring their only three runs on an RBI-double by Mary Washington's Nate Burton and a two-run single by Stuarts Draft's own Henry Cook.
Burton had two hits for the Diamondbacks.
But aided by more miscues in the field and some timely hitting, the Blue Sox broke the game open with two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
The game was called after eight innings due to the league's three-hour curfew limit.
"It's good to get the monkey off our back," said Elkton player-manager J.J. Loker.
Lynchburg College's Carson Atkins pitched the first four innings for the Blue Sox and King University's Nathan Reebeck picked up the win, hurling four shutout innings in relief.
"He (Reebeck) came in and threw strikes," Loker said.
Gordon picked up his first home run of the season and now has five runs batted in for the season.
"We expect big things from him (Gordon)," Loker said.
Mack Rexrode also cleared the bases in the top of the eighth with a double and Jose Roca hit a triple and a single for Elkton.
Elkton's first five games this season are all on the road.
The Diamondbacks are back in action Wednesday at Grottoes for a 7:30 p.m. start and will host New Market on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.