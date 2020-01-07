Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN AND PANHANDLE WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&