STRASBURG — Stuarts Draft’s Boogie Saunders, Buffalo Gap’s Seth Fitzgerald and Staunton’s Khalil Crawford grabbed gold Saturday at the Region 2B wrestling tournament competed at Strasburg High School.
The trio and 12 other wrestlers off the Cougars, Bison and Storm qualified for the Class 2 state championships Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center. The top three wrestlers in each weight class earned state trips.
Saunders led a contingent of six Draft wrestlers to qualify for state by winning the 152-pound class. Crawford won at 120 pounds to join four other Storm wrestlers in Salem, while Fitzgerald has the easiest day possible, wrestling only once to claim the 220-pound group. Three other Bison also punched state berths.
Strasburg dominated the team competition, winning the Region 2B title with 205 points. The Storm were a distant second at 107, while Clarke County took third at 104 ½. The Bison edged the Cougars by one point, 95-94, for fourth place. Madison County placed sixth at 94, followed by East Rockingham’s 86, Stonewall Jackson’s 54 and Page County’s 14.
Saunders wrestled twice, improving his season’s record to 40-5. After a quarterfinal bye, Saunders pinned Staunton’s Brett McCrea in 3:49. He scored a 9-4 decision over Clarke County’s Alvaro Wong to win the championship.
Crawford also saw limited mat action in capturing gold. He also received a quarterfinal bye and then pinned Madison County’s Evan Sabine in 2:51. Crawford had a tight battle in the championship match, barely squeezing out a 3-2 decision over Strasburg’s Braeden Stern.
But the easiest day far and away belonged to Fitzgerald, who got a double-bye right into the finals. He needed only 1:14 on the mat to pin Madison County’s Christian Corbin.
The Cougars had a pair of runner-up finishers with Daniel Parkulo at 106 and Conner McCall at 285, while Jaylee Hatcher at 113, Luke Heller at 126 and Clayton Wagoner at 160 won their consolation finals matches to earn state bids.
Parkulo had the toughest luck on the day when his perfect record was snapped in the finals, dropping a 4-2 decision to Strasburg’s Ethan Asher. Parkulo was 37-0 before the loss to Asher, who improved to 42-1. Those two will likely see each other again in Salem, perhaps in the state championship match.
McCall pinned Staunton’s Jacob Call at 1:22 in the semifinals after a bye. In the finals, Madison County’s Jacob Sacra needed only 45 seconds to pin McCall.
Hatcher, who got an early bye, got pinned in 54 seconds by Madison County’s Sam Pequignot in the semifinals. Hatcher never wrestled again with two byes to get third place.
Heller lost a 5-2 decision to Clarke County’s Daniel Heath in the semifinals after a bye, but battled back for third place with an 18-3 technical fall over Madison County’s Hunter Dallas and a 1:00 pin of the Bison’s Nathan Wilcher.
Wagoner opened by pinning Stonewall Jackson’s Hunter Rinker in 44 seconds, but got pinned by the Storm’s Grayson Park in 3:37. In the consolations, Wagoner scored a pair of pins over Page County’s Patrick Sullivan and Clarke County’s Titus Hensler in 1:55 and 1:23, respectively.
Staunton’s Park finished second at 160. After a forfeit and the pin of Wagoner, he suffered a heartbreaking sudden-victory loss to Strasburg’s Richie Fransen.
The Storm’s three third-place finishers included Zecharian Shutt at 132, Wayne Marshall at 182 and Call at 285.
Shutt pinned Draft’s Austin Snider in 2:52 to start the day, but got pinned by Strasburg’s Peyton Stickles in 31 seconds in the semifinals. Shutt dropped Clarke County’s Kaylee Anderson in 2:00, and then in a rematch with Snider, he recorded another pin of the Cougar in 3:42.
Marshall, who started with a bye, got pinned by Clarke County’s Chris Moreau in 3:34. After a consolation semifinal bye, he pinned Stonewall Jackson’s Carter Flemming in 2:43.
After Call lost to Draft’s McCall in the semifinal, he pinned Clarke County’s Daniel Ruiz in 38 seconds and Gap’s Jacob Carter in 4:49.
Buffalo Gap had two second-places in Jeffery Hildebrand at 132 and Nolan Simmons at 138, while Bryce Hildebrand grabbed third at 145.
Jeffery Hildebrand recorded consecutive pins of Stonewall Jackson’s Alvaro Tapia (3:54) and Madison County’s Jacob Sikova (1:30) before Strasburg’s Stickles felled him in 1:21 for the title.
Simmons also started out by pinning the Storm’s Jeffrey Claytor in 3:28 and Madison County’s Jack Bourdon in 3:06 only to drop a tough 5-2 decision to Strasburg’s Jaylon Burks.
Bryce Hildebrand had a 3:07 pin of Madison County’s Chris Dallas in the quarterfinals, but fell into the consolation bracket when he lost an 11-6 decision to East Rockingham’s Dalton Shifflett. He pinned Staunton’s Tanner Tozar in 2:26 and Strasburg’s Zach Asher in 3:14 for the third spot.
Fourth-place finishers who will be alternates for the state championships included Draft’s Snider; Staunton’s Chevieon Strother (106), Satchell Fiar (170) and Claytor; and Gap’s Wilcher and Carter.
