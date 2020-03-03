LYNCHBURG — Wilson Memorial’s Eliza Dana and Laura-Kate Major, and Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin produced stellar performances Tuesday on the final day of the Class 3 state indoor track championships at Liberty University.
Dana and Major rewrote the Wilson record books in the 1,000 meters and shot, respectively. Dana finished seventh in the 1,000 at 3:13.52, which broke the school record previously owned by Hannah Rose. Major shattered her own record in the shot by two feet with a heave of 37-feet-1/2.
Dana wasn’t finished as she placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:27.13, which was a personal record by five seconds.
Fort’s Corbin also recorded a third-place of his own in the 1,000 when he clocked a 2:37.74.
Western Albemarle edged Fluvanna County 57-51 for the boys title. Fort ended in a tie for 16th with 12 points.
Heritage-Lynchburg ran away with the girls championship with 108 ½ points, while Maggie Walker finished a distant second at 70. The Hornets finished 13th with 14 points and the Indians tied for 21st with 4.
