STUARTS DRAFT - Nine years ago, Stuarts Draft head boys basketball coach Mike Gale introduced “The System” to area basketball fans.
Many questioned whether or not the Cougars could win consistently with a style featuring liberal and mass substitutions, high volumes of three-point shots along with pressure, and a trapping defense all played at a frenetic pace.
The past four seasons have answered the questions. And this season, the Cougars advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The success of the 2019-20 Cougars earned Gale the honor of being named the area boys basketball coach of the year by The News Virginian.
“The last four years, I think we’ve been pretty good,” Gale said. “We’ve had to go on the road every year in the regionals, and we’ve won a road game in regional play for four straight years. That’s not easy to do. This year, we finally won a regional semifinal to get over the hump and get into the state tournament. This season put us on the map a little bit.”
The Cougars had to go on the road and beat Buckingham to secure a spot in the state tournament. For Gale, that victory was the highlight of the season.
“With the break we’re having, I’ve had the chance to go back and look at the Buckingham game,” Gale said. “That’s one of the best wins one of my teams has had. Buckingham had a great team. Great, tough environment, state berth on the line...the guys showed something going there and getting a win.”
The Cougars pushed East Rockingham to the limit in the regional championship before falling, 106-95. The loss put Draft on the road for the state quarterfinals against the talent-laden John Marshall Justices. Marshall featuring several college prospects, including one of the Top 50 junior recruits in the country, overwhelmed the Cougars, 136-99.
“They were every bit as good as advertised,” Gale said of the eventual state champs.
With time to look back at the season, Gale identified the challenges the Cougars face.
“Going into the season, I was confident we were going to have a good year, but it was challenging,” Gale said. “We played the first four games without the football players and used some jayvee kids. Then the seven football players joined the team and we had to define roles and get them into basketball playing shape -that lasted from about mid-December to mid-January. About that time we started district play and we had our legs and had things ironed out with our rotations. And then at the end of district play, we had 12 days off, waiting for the regionals to start. It was really like playing four different seasons.”
Gale credits his players for making the system work.
“It might look easy at times, but it’s not easy to play the way we play,” Gale said. “Players have to play hard every second they’re on the court. That’s not easy. They have to buy in to what we’re asking them to do. The players make it happen.”
While the fundamentals of the system remain intact, Gale admits he and his staff tweak things from time to time.
“One thing we did this year was we played our seniors together on the same shift,” Gale explained. “That’s something we haven’t done before, but it worked really well with this group. Those seniors have been with us three to four years. They’ve been a big part of our success. They’ve set the bar pretty high for future teams.”
