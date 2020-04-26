GREENVILLE - For the past four years, Riverheads’ guard Grant Painter was an impact player for the Gladiators on the basketball court.
Painter finished his career as the third-leading scorer in Riverheads history, trailing only Larry Phillips and Jeremy Heizer.
As a senior, Painter was the Shenandoah District player of the year and a first-team all-region selection. Just this past month, the high-scoring guard was named to the all-state first team.
He can add one more honor to his resume as The News Virginian has selected Painter as the area player of the year in boys basketball.
“Even as an eighth grader, you could see the talent and potential,” said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. “Grant’s a coach’s dream. He worked hard every day to maximize that talent.”
Early in his career, Painter was known more for his ability at the offensive end. A long-range sniper, Painter was one of the top three-point threats in the area. He also had the ability to get in the paint and score inside.
As his game developed, so did his execution at the defensive end.
“As a junior, Grant started to excel defensively. We often gave him the assignment of guarding the opponent’s best player,” Coffey said. “This season we backed off that a little bit, trying to save his legs and keep him out of foul trouble. But, he still wanted that role. He always asked who he was guarding and when it did happen to be the opponent’s best player, he wanted that challenge.”
At the offensive end, opposing defenses focused on limiting Riverheads’ top scoring threat.
“As a junior, we talked about how he was going to be the target. We had that conversation again this year. Regardless of what defense we went up against, Grant continued to produce. We played 23 games, and I think Grant was the high scorer on the court 14 or 15 times,” Coffey said.
This past season, Painter led the Gladiators to their first-ever basketball regional title and another trip to the state tournament.
“Grant helped take our program to the next level. The past three years, we’ve competed at the state level,” Coffey said.
Painter excelled in basketball despite the fact that hoops isn’t his best sport. Painter has signed to play Division I baseball at James Madison University, but that didn’t take away from his desire to be the best on the basketball court.
In a day and age when some athletes feel the need to specialize in one sport, Painter was a multi-sport standout.
“When you’re a small school like Riverheads, we need our athletes to play more than one sport,” Coffey said. “Grant’s going to the next level as a Division I baseball player, but I believe he could definitely play basketball at the college level as well.
“He’s a self-driven, self-motivated kid. I think it speaks a lot about his character. He works as hard on his basketball game as anything else he does. As his basketball coach, I appreciated that.
“For the past five years, Grant worked on his game, trying to become the best player on the basketball court,” Coffey continued. “More often than not, he was. He’s definitely one of the best to ever play at Riverheads.”
