Riverheads junior Clay Kelly says that running is a form of meditation. That mental focus and a lot of hard work physically has taken the Gladiator distance runner to the front of the pack this year in cross country.
After winning the district and regional meets, he turned in a personal best of 16:07.8 at the state meet to take third place — the best of any area runner. That finish and his overall results this season are what led The News Virginian staff to choose Kelly as the area’s top male cross country runner.
The selection pleases Riverheads Coach Noelia Nunez, who has coached Kelly for the past three seasons.
“Clay is an incredible runner as well as a great kid and it has been so fulfilling to watch him progress through his hard work both in practices as well as in meets. He is a strong team member who pushes his teammates to do better through his actions of working hard in the actual practices as well as putting in work on his own time,” she said.
“I’m glad to see my work is paying off and that I’m able to represent my community,” said Kelly, who started running competitively in the eighth grade.
For two years he ran cross country in the fall, and in the spring he participated in both soccer and track. However, in his sophomore year he committed all of his efforts to year-round distance running.
“I was a very active kid playing football, soccer, and basketball, but I always loved to run and was the fastest when we ran the mile in gym in elementary school. My two older brothers also ran cross country and track so that definitely influenced me,” said the Gladiator runner.
He went on to explain about the mental balance that he achieves by running.
“Running is like a form of meditation to me,” he said. “There’s something special about running 10 miles on the gravel back roads by my house. Distance running was just natural for me and I quickly learned that running is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
And he does more than just put in the miles. He has worked hard to increase his competitiveness.
“To improve my running, I’ve talked with many runners and coaches in the community learning how to put all the different components of running together,” he explained. “Every season I put more hours in than the last and have made steady improvements every season of my career.”
Placing third in the state was a result of all of that hard work and attention to detail according to his coach.
“Not a bad way to end the season I’d say,” said Nunez of that finish.
Kelly admitted to being a little surprised, but also very pleased with the results of the state meet.
“Setting a personal record at states was very rewarding for me because my previous PR was 16:29 at a meet earlier in the season. I was surprised with my results at states. I wasn’t sure how I would do considering I had never run that course before. Also, I hadn’t raced Dylan May (the state champion) since track season. I had come into states with a six-race win streak, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to control this race as much as I was used to,” he explained.
Now that Kelly’s cross country season has ended he will be focusing on track.
“I am also looking to break the school record of 9:50 in the 3200-meter race this track season,” he said of his goals for the spring.
Faster than one could imagine, however, his senior cross country season will roll around.
“Next year the focus is on winning the state championship,” Kelly said.
“I would also like to race in the Footlocker national regionals again and help Team Virginia place. I would love to see the Riverheads team bring home another regional title next year and would also like to get a sub 16-minute cross country run,” he said of his personal and team goals.
He added that after high school he would like to run at a Division I college.
Nunez, too, is looking ahead to next season with excitement.
“I can’t wait to see what is in store for his senior year next fall,” she said.
