There’s no doubt that the odds were against the sophomore distance runner from Fort Defiance.
It was the second day of the state indoor track meet and Ramsey Corbin’s ninth seed put him in the slow heat of the 1000-meter race. The Indian runner had finished fourth in the regional meet and now, with no one to really push him in his heat, the odds of medaling were not good.
But Corbin’s motto is to always push yourself to do your best no matter if that is in practice or in a race.
“Coach told me that I needed to get out front and run hard and try for a PR (personal record). I got out front by the end of the first lap and put some distance between me and the other guys. I felt good by the last lap and sprinted the whole thing, coming in first in my heat,” he said of that day earlier this year.
“He dropped five seconds off his PR and when the dust cleared from the fast heat, his time (2:37.74) was good enough for third place,” said Fort Defiance track coach Dave Stewart.
“My favorite indoor track event is the 1000,” Corbin said. “I think I have a good pace for that distance. It gives me time to make a move if I find myself behind but it’s not too long either.
“I find the smaller track size (of indoor track) challenging to run on with the tight turns and lack of long stretches. However, I do like the feeling of running on the smaller indoor tracks because they give the illusion that you’re really flying and going much faster than on the larger, outdoor tracks,” he said.
That race capped off a special state meet for Corbin. On the previous day he anchored Fort’s 4x800 relay to capture third place. Also on the team were Ashton Moyers, Nathan Shifflett and Sam Tindall. Their time of 8:16.95 is the second fastest time ever run by a Fort team. Corbin’s anchor leg of 1:59 was yet another PR.
“No one works harder in practice than Ramsey,” said coach Stewart. “He understands the plan and buys into it. Ramsey is also a competitor. He runs hard all the time, but he knows how to find the next gear in the post season.
Corbin had a great season all year long, however at the state meet he really stepped up.”
Corbin was hoping to parlay that indoor track success into a successful outdoor season, but with the schools closed for the rest of the year, that means that springs sports have also been put on hold.
“I am very disappointed about not having a spring season, but the coaches have told us to stay on our ‘A’ game in case the VHSL holds a summer season. So I have been running at home (I have a long driveway with a hill) and trying for a long run two or three times a week. For the fall, I hope to have a good cross country season and better my previous PRs,” he said of the future.
No matter if it is practice, competition in cross country, indoor or outdoor track, Corbin is going to give it his all.
“My philosophy for running is always do my best whether I am training or competing. If I give my all, I will never regret my performance. On the day of the states I got a text from a team member saying to believe in my training, believe in myself and to believe in God. That worked,” Corbin said.
“Ramsey Corbin is a class act,” added coach Stewart.
