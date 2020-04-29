Buffalo Gap senior Tucker Kiracofe loves a good challenge. Not content to just run hard, he also likes to launch himself way up in the air in order to throw his body over a bar. He does both — the running and the launching — very well, finishing second in the pole vault at the state indoor track meet in February with a vault of 12 feet 9 inches and running a leg of the fourth-place 4x400 relay team.
Together with Jesse Abshire, Hunter Arehart and Blake Cross they turned in a time of 3:41.80.
Kiracofe’s indoor track and field accomplishments earned him a share of The News Virginian’s boys indoor track athlete of the year title, an honor that he shares with Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin.
“Tucker is a great athlete, and it shows when he does the pole vault — an event that takes so much strength, speed, balance and coordination. He thrives on that challenge and loves to challenge himself to get to the next height. I love seeing the determination on his face. You don’t have to motivate this young man, he motivates himself,” Buffalo Gap coach Jeff Keyser said.
Keyser pointed out that Kiracofe also won the regional title in the pole vault and anchored the 4x400 relay team that won the regional meet.
“When you have hard working runners like Tucker and the rest of his relay team, it is a coach’s dream. I know that no matter the workload that I throw at them, they are going to push through without complaining,” he added.
“I believe your work ethic defines you as an athlete,” Kiracofe said. “If you aren’t pushing yourself out of your comfort zone each and every day, you can’t expect improved results.”
For his part, Kiracofe said that he enjoyed the atmosphere of indoor track.
“Indoor track is a whole different atmosphere from outdoor track since we are inside and the weather is not a factor. However, indoor track is more of a challenge because of the smaller tracks that we run on,” Kiracofe said.
And he doesn’t shy away from the challenges presented by the pole vault whether inside or outside.
“My favorite and most difficult event is pole vault. It’s a very technical event because allowances have to be made for jump height and pole length. I continue to work on strategies needed to jump over 13 feet. However, I also enjoy the 4x400 relay because of the team aspect of running a relay,” he added.
Although disappointed that he won’t be able to compete in his senior season of outdoor track, Kiracofe said that he plans to continue working on his skills.
“I hope to continue running and pole vaulting in my free time, possibly competing over the summer for fun. In the fall I plan to attend Virginia Tech. I won’t be competing at the collegiate level, but I may get involved with the club track team,” he said.
Whatever the future holds for Kiracofe, it will certainly be built upon an unforgettable career at Buffalo Gap High School.
“I would like to thank coach Keyser and coach (Amelia) Coltrane as well as my teammates from the past four years who have made these last four years memorable,” Kiracofe said.
