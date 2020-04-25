Name the swim stroke and Waynesboro’s Ben Young is good at it — good enough to be named The News Virginian’s top male high school swimmer of the area.
As a junior, Young qualified for multiple events because of his times for the state swim meet as well as for events in the YMCA National Championship meet.
In his first meet this year, Young also qualified for states in the butterfly, but swimmers are limited as to how many individual events they can compete in at the state meet, so he opted to swim two freestyle races. It was a good choice as he finished fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.84 and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.04.
“I don’t know if I have a favorite stroke, but I definitely respect the butterfly the most because it is, in my opinion, the hardest stroke,” Young said.
“Ben is a very focused and determined swimmer,” said his coach, Catie Young, who also happens to be his mother. “He is very versatile in the pool, and he works hard at swimming.”
Catie Young explained that school reclassification made Waynesboro competition at the state meet much tougher this year. However, Young on the boys’ team along with Kristen Wagner and Haley Sheffield on the girls’ team, “stepped up to each race and held their own against tough competition.”
Ben Young has focused on swimming since the fifth grade.
“I think I’ve stuck with the sport for so long because it makes you a really balanced athlete. It not only works your arms or your legs, but it works just about every muscle you have, which is great,” he said.
Success at swimming takes a lot of dedication according to Catie Young. Swimmers practice year-round and usually rise hours before their fellow peers in order to get in their early morning practice before heading off to school.
The sport involves a lot of mental as well as physical preparation. Ben Young says that he has had discussions with his teammates about how to prepare for competition.
“Many of them have to get into a serious mental state before the race, but I am more light-hearted before my race, although I do make sure that my heart rate is up before I swim,” he said.
Ben Young points to that hard work and the fact that he is pretty tall as the main contributors to his success, but notes that his coaches, teammates and parents have been important factors as well.
Although competition in the YMCA national meet has been cancelled because of the coronavirus, Ben Young is looking forward to next season where he hopes to have a repeat performance at states. Considering his versatility and work ethic, success at the highest levels of competition will be there when the pools reopen.
